I need the ‘Thunderbolts’ to have the same scene as this 2014 movie

Thunderbolts is my top priority this year when it comes to Marvel movies. As a Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) fan, this isn’t surprising. But the Super Bowl trailer for the film has a perfect song choice. One that made me instantly think of a Bill Hader and Kristen Wiig movie.

There is a lot to unpack. Most of which other people have already done. Like the fact that we’re probably dealing with the Void version of Sentry and what that darkness means for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Or maybe that Yelena is right in that none of these “heroes” can fly and all they do is fight and shoot at people. But instead of unpacking what all fans of the MCU have already done, I want to put out a hope for Thunderbolts.

In the trailer, there is a version of the song “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” by Starship. Given Yelena’s love of older rock songs (never forget her love of “American Pie” by Don McLean), the use of rock music in the trailer is pretty on brand.

This movie does feel even more like it is Yelena’s and Bucky’s (Sebastian Stan) story first and foremost. The rest of the team is equally as important but the two characters were top-billed on the trailer and so if that means we have great songs like “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now,” so be it.

The song though has been featured in another movie that is so iconic, it made me hope that there is similar scene with the team. Can you imagine John Walker (Wyatt Russell) and Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) being forced to sing by Alexei (David Harbour)?

But the song means a lot to me

In the movie Skeleton Twins, two twins are reunited with each other at a part of their lives where they really need one another. Milo (Bill Hader) and Maggie (Kristen Wiig) are both struggling to survive and their love lives are a mess and it led to them both needing a night to unpack.

They go back to a childhood song they loved and the two perform it for each other and it is beautiful to watch. That song? “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” from Starship. You know, the same song that is featured in the trailer for Thunderbolts. So now as you watch Milo and Maggie singing the song to each other, imagine the Thunderbolts team all doing the same thing.

I love when Marvel uses music. I loved the 70s music featured in Avengers: Endgame and I loved Yelena’s connection with Don McLean. We don’t know whether or not there is going to be other songs featured in the movie but this is now the second time an absolute banger of a song was featured in a trailer for Thunderbolts.

You think I forgot that the first trailer had “Where Is My Mind” by the Pixies? Never! So in my hopes and dreams, we get to see our favorite heroes rocking out to some great music when Thunderbolts finally hits theaters later this year.

