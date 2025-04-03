Wes Anderson still has it with a first look at ‘The Phoenician Scheme’ at CinemaCon

If you love Wes Anderson, don’t worry about The Phoenician Scheme. It is Anderson as we know and love him. At least from what we can tell from the CinemaCon trailer!

The film, led by Benicio del Toro, puts Zsa-zsa Korda (del Toro) at a stand still with his family. And, in true Anderson fashion, we only know the bare minimum. Even watching the trailer, we don’t know much about what it is going to be about and the description of the movie from Focus Features is “The Phoenician Scheme tells the story of a family and a family business.”

But what I do love about the trailer we saw is that it is just another Anderson movie and that’s enough for me. Zsa-zsa is beaten, reminding me of The Darjeeling Limited, and it has the feel of movies like Moonrise Kingdom with the look of it but all of it is easily filtered into an aesthetic that Anderson has become known for.

It is hard to explain why The Phoenician Scheme trailer worked for me but it really does just boil down to the fact that I love Anderson’s work. He always brings us movies that pull at our heartstrings and makes us think about his characters. His last feature length film was Asteroid City and I find myself thinking about it time and time again.

Is The Phoenician Scheme going to do the same? I don’t know but I do know that I loved getting to see del Toro shine. He has been one of our best working actors for decades at this point and between this and Warner Bros.’ One Battle After Another, I’m just happy to see him getting the flowers and recognition that he has deserved. And I hope that The Phoenician Scheme is just another step in that.

