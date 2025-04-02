The cast of ‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’ talks the dangers of filming their new dinosaur adventure

Jurassic Park is a franchise that is beloved for a reason. Since the original film was released back 1993. With the reboot franchise starting with Jurassic World in 2015, we’ve seen new stories in the iconic franchise.

Recommended Videos

And with a new look at Jurassic World: Rebirth at CinemaCon, we have more of an idea of what to expect. Gareth Edwards, Mahershala Ali, and Scarlett Johansson walked out on stage to talk about the film. Which did include Ali and Johansson making fun of the fact that Edwards would describe how absolutely terrifying filming in Thailand was in such a casual way. Monkeys, snakes, and more!

But what really excited me as a lifelong fan of Jurassic Park was the fact that we got to really see more of what to expect. One of the things I picked up the most about this is that it felt very much like a mix of The Lost World as well as Jurassic Park III because we’re returning to the island.

(Universal Pictures)

Zora (Johansson) and Duncan (Ali) lead a team to the island on a mission but the issue is that the dinosaurs who are still trapped there are the “bad” guys. To be fair, a T-Rex was featured and we know that we can love and trust her! But the trailer is a legitimately look at the film. And it feels very different from what the Jurassic World franchise originally brought us.

It isn’t a praising of the original films, as Jurassic World felt like it was saying. Instead, we have Zora, Duncan, and Henry (Jonathan Bailey) back on an island is disrepair BECAUSE of what happened. And I love when Jurassic Park does stuff like that. It makes the commentary of the original film hit a little harder and from what I’ve seen at CinemaCon, I just know that Jurassic World: Rebirth is going to reignite the love for the franchise.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy