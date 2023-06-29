Just How Many Seasons of ‘The Witcher’ Are There?

The latest season of The Witcher is now streaming on Netflix, but how many seasons have there actually been? And how many more seasons will you have to look forward to in the future? If you’re about to embark on your first deep dive into the rich fantasy world of The Witcher, based on the books by Andrzej Sapkowski, there is plenty left to explore.

Two seasons of The Witcher have already premiered on Netflix. Season 1 first debuted in December 2019, and season 2 was released two years later in December 2021. Now, season 3 is set to begin streaming on June 29, 2023. However, there is a catch: for the first time, The Witcher‘s latest season will be split into two parts. Volume 1 premieres on the aforementioned date, and The Witcher season 3, volume 2 will release on July 27, 2023. Every season of The Witcher consists of eight episodes in total: volume 1 of season 3 will contain the first five episodes, and volume 2 will contain the final three episodes. Knowing Netflix, there is a good chance the first half of The Witcher season 3 will end on a cliffhanger, so prepare yourselves.

If you’re already worried about whether the mercurial minds at Netflix will renew The Witcher for more seasons, rest assured! The Witcher has already been renewed for season 4. There will be one big difference to contend with though. Henry Cavill, who has played the titular Witcher, Geralt of Rivia, for three seasons, will be leaving the show. Liam Hemsworth, of The Hunger Games and Hemsworth family fame, will be taking over in his stead.

Now, if four seasons of The Witcher still aren’t enough for you, there’s more Witcher to watch! There’s The Witcher prequel miniseries, titled The Witcher: Blood Origin, which released on the streaming platform in December 2022. This prequel series dives into the creation of the first Witcher and the history of the kingdom of Xin’trea. The series stars Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh as if you needed another reason to watch.

And, if you’re still jonesing for more The Witcher content, Netflix has also produced an anime movie together with Studio Mir, a South Korean-based animation studio. The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, which premiered in 2021, centers on Vesimir, the swashbuckling Witcher who came before Geralt.

Finally, for those of you interested in behind-the-scenes footage, production stories, and the worldbuilding involved in The Witcher franchise, Netflix has also uploaded plenty of documentary series to satisfy your curiosity. These include The Witcher: Beastiary, which goes into detail about the various creatures and monsters found in The Witcher‘s world, and The Witcher: Characters of the Continent, which explores the various characters and lore involved in bringing The Witcher to life.

Plenty of content to binge for Witcher fans. Enjoy!

