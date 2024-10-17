‘Ashli Babbitt was killed. Nobody was killed’: Univision audience recoils at Donald Trump’s Jan 6 rant

Donald Trump’s quest to win over undecided voters does not appear to be going well, as audience members at the Univision Noticias town hall were spotted looking disgusted and physically recoiling at the former President’s January 6 rant.

On October 16, Trump traveled to Doral, Florida, to speak at Univision Noticias and answer questions from undecided Latino voters. Similar to all his recent appearances, interviews, and town halls, the event was disastrous for Republicans. The undecided voters didn’t go easy on Trump, forcing him to answer questions about his false, racist immigrant claims, his actions on January 6, and his own former Vice President’s refusal to support him. In response, Trump did what he does best and dodged, deflected, lied, and rambled.

What stood out, though, was that the audience was absolutely not having it. These individuals weren’t lifelong Democrats or confirmed Kamala Harris supporters. They were undecided voters attending the town hall because they considered giving Trump a chance. However, his rant about January 6 was so unhinged even undecided voters couldn’t hide their disgust.

Audience members physically react to Donald Trump’s rant

During the town hall, former Republican Ramiro González gave Trump the opportunity to win his vote back. However, he wanted Trump to answer for the things that made him lose his trust, including January 6. He also questioned how he could be expected to trust Trump when members of his own administration, such as Mike Pence, do not trust or support him anymore. In response to Pence not supporting him, Trump said, “I totally disagree with him on what he did.” Trump seems to confirm that he “totally disagrees” with Pence in certifying the election results.

Things get even stranger when Trump delves into January 6. He tries to clear his name by claiming he told people to go down to the Capitol “peacefully and patriotically.” Trump claims, “Nothing done wrong at all. Nothing done wrong.” It’s unclear if he’s claiming he did nothing wrong or the Capitol rioters. Then, he starts trying to recount what happened at the Capitol. Nonsensically, he admits Ashli Babbitt was killed before suddenly claiming that no one was killed. “Ashli Babbitt was killed. Nobody was killed,” he rambled incoherently. At that point, the camera pans to the audience, who are seen with their arms crossed, brows furrowed, and frowns on their faces. When he comments that “nobody was killed,” one woman jerks back in shock and confusion.

The crowd continues looking deeply disturbed as Trump lies that none of the rioters had guns. In reality, 129 defendants in the Capitol attack were charged with “using a deadly or dangerous weapon or causing serious bodily injury to an officer.” In conclusion, Trump told the audience that January 6 was “a day of love.”

Not sure we've ever seen anything like this before. The audience at Trump's Univision town hall is visibly showing their disgust over and over for Trump as he lies about January 6. pic.twitter.com/f2pu8pPkj9 — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) October 17, 2024

MAGA sure is silent about Donald Trump’s disastrous performance at the Univision town hall last night.



Women in the audience clearly despised him.



? pic.twitter.com/FezLki5TtN — Art Candee ?? (@ArtCandee) October 17, 2024

Polls and pundits: Trump is doing much better with Latino voters.



Univision audience: pic.twitter.com/5uolFpkwae — Christopher Bouzy (spoutible.com/cbouzy) (@cbouzy) October 17, 2024

The Latino crowd is not buying Trump’s BS at the Univision town hall. pic.twitter.com/8Wj7nKiNEs — Carlos Calzadilla-Palacio ?? (@Carlos_Calz07) October 17, 2024

Did y'all see the look on the face of the Univision town hall questioner after the loathsome piece of shit referred to the violent Jan. 6 insurrection as "a day of love." ?? pic.twitter.com/wjxcLmHaNd — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) October 17, 2024

González also did a double take upon hearing Trump’s outlandish proclamation that the January 6 insurrection was a “day of love.” Meanwhile, throughout the entire town hall, every time the camera panned to the audience, they were seen frowning, shaking their heads, crossing their arms, and looking angry, disgusted, or bored as Trump rambled on. Seeing the reaction of the voters Trump needs to win over was quite eye-opening. It is yet another confirmation that the only people buying Trump’s unhinged rhetoric are fellow extremists. However, when there’s a room full of moderates, former Republicans, and undecided voters, one will see how rational individuals truly see Trump.

