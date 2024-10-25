‘I hate Neil Gaiman’: ‘Good Omens’ fans are melting down following disappointing season 3 update

Good Omens has been in limbo ever since disturbing sexual abuse allegations came to light about Neil Gaiman, co-writer of the original book and showrunner of the Amazon Prime hit. But now, Gaiman is gone for good, and even though fans were desperate for it, we’re not getting a full final season to wrap up Good Omens. Instead, the story of Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and Crowley (David Tennant) will come to an end in just 90 minutes.

It’s fair to say that fans have complicated feelings about this.

I hate Neil Gaiman, I hate Prime and I hate myself for hyperfixating on this show the way I did https://t.co/VbOOK4qXPd — Mal J Fell ☀️ ?♥️ (@SunnyB_stard) October 24, 2024

Good Omens cultivated a massive fandom. Fans went wild for the relationship between angel Aziraphale and demon Crowley, a relationship which spanned millennia and yet appeared to come to a painful conclusion at the end of season 2. Gaiman was the head of that fandom. He had a huge following on Tumblr, and would often share Good Omens details with eager fans. Many fans felt personally betrayed when the allegations came out, and that betrayal now lingers over the news of the show’s drastically short future.

fuck neil gaiman!! this is literally 1.5 episodes instead of the 6 we were supposed to get, first and foremost fuck him for what he did but fuck him for ruining a good thing too https://t.co/6AlfVRGXy4 — em ?‍☠️?? (@ineffableteach) October 24, 2024

oh neil gaiman you are going to HELL… it wasn't supposed to be like this https://t.co/90vHZmAaWf pic.twitter.com/S0zRKANfBj — anna ⎊ (@dyleoliviazella) October 24, 2024

i hope neil gaiman never has a moment of peace for the rest of his damn life — b✨ (@brittania_) October 24, 2024

Amidst all the anger, though, it’s important not to lose sight of the accusations against Gaiman. They were reported by Tortoise Media earlier this year, shocking everyone. To date, five women have claimed the writer sexually abused them. One particularly unpleasant case allegedly involves him pressuring a woman to have sex with him in exchange for housing. Another woman alleges that Gaiman sexually assaulted her after employing her as a nanny. If these allegations are true, then Gaiman was massively abusing his power and position over these women.

super pissed at neil gaiman for being a freak because good omens isn't just his



the show not getting a proper ending is sad as hell for terry's memory https://t.co/EzWaQFfnkO — ace ✪ wwdits spoilers (@CRAVENSW0RTH) October 24, 2024

Although Good Omens does not belong solely to Gaiman, it’s irrevocably tied up with him. Even the planned 90-minute finale will reportedly use his work, though he will not be involved at all apart from that, and a new writer will come on board to finish things off.

It’s bitterly disappointing that things came to this. Though Aziraphale and Crowley may yet get their happy ending, Gaiman still left a trail of broken lives behind him. The story continues, but his legacy is ruined forever.

