The future of ‘Good Omens’ is now in question due to Neil Gaiman allegations

Ever since the sexual abuse allegations against Neil Gaiman came out, people have wondered what might happen with one of his most popular shows: Good Omens.

Based on the book by Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, the series started airing in 2019 and immediately garnered a massive fanbase. People loved the unlikely duo of angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and demon Crowley (David Tennant). Season two ended with a cliffhanger that left fans reeling. Crowley and Aziraphale finally made their feelings for each other clear, but then Aziraphale left Crowley for a new job overseeing Heaven. Crowley was devastated and so were audiences. And now, thanks to Gaiman’s deplorable behavior, that ending may be the one we’re stuck with.

Last week, news hit that Disney’s planned adaption of Gaiman’s The Graveyard Book had been put on hold (although not canceled altogether) and that this was down to “multiple factors, including the allegations.” Now it seems Good Omens season 3 has followed suit. According to Deadline, production has been paused due to “discussions about possible production changes.” Gaiman was showrunner, so perhaps said “discussions” are about removing him. Deadline requested further comment on the situation, but did not get it.

So far, five women have come forward with allegations against Gaiman. One woman, K, claimed she was subjected to sex she “neither wanted nor enjoyed.” Another, Caroline Wallner, has said Gaiman demanded sex in exchange for housing.

Gaiman has denied all the allegations, but he has stopped posting on Tumblr, which he frequently used to communicate with Good Omens fans. If the show does end up being canceled (and bear in mind that we’re not at that point yet), it’ll be awful for those who were rooting for a happy ending for Aziraphale and Crowley, but there’s only one person to blame in that situation … Neil Gaiman.

