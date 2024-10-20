‘I don’t think we should do that anymore’: Donald Trump can’t handle that his own supporters could turn against him

Unable to tone down his autocratic tendencies, former President Donald Trump essentially demanded that Fox News cease airing what he calls “negative ads” about him during a recent appearance on “Fox & Friends.” Trump’s brazen request highlights his expectation that the network should function as his personal propaganda machine rather than an independent news outlet.

Trump complains on Fox & Friends that the Fox network plays ads criticizing him:



“In the old days, you never played negative ads…for 19 days I don’t think we should do that anymore, I think you shouldn’t play negative ads.” pic.twitter.com/4dECZwdCHU — Republican Voters Against Trump (@AccountableGOP) October 18, 2024

“In the old days, you never played negative ads. In other words, when I leave here, I’ll then be hit by five or six ads,” Trump complained to the show’s hosts. When Brian Kilmeade clarified, “You mean Fox News?” Trump doubled down, saying, “When I leave, I’ll have 12 people from Kamala on, and pretty much unopposed.” Whatever that means.

Trump’s authoritarian leanings became clear as he continued, mostly unabated: “For 19 days, I don’t think we should do that anymore. I think you shouldn’t play negative ads. It’s very tough.” This statement reveals Trump’s belief that he should be shielded from criticism, even if it means suppressing opposing viewpoints.

The former president’s trashing of the First Amendment reached new heights when he announced his intention to whine to media mogul Rupert Murdoch. “I’m going to see Rupert Murdoch,” Trump declared. “I don’t know if he’s thrilled that I say it … and I’m going to tell him something very simple … don’t put on negative commercials for 21 days and don’t put on … they’re horrible people that come on and lie … and then we’re gonna have our victory.”

Fox News will happily censor Trump’s negative press. If he’s president, he’ll make everyone do it. pic.twitter.com/HcyVYmCkTl — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 19, 2024

Trump’s expectation that Fox News should cater exclusively to his interests demonstrates a fundamental misunderstanding of the role of a free press in a democratic society. In his unhinged desire to dictate a major network’s content, he evidently believes Fox News should essentially operate as the communications portion of his personal fiefdom rather than an independent media organization.

This latest outburst follows a pattern of Trump criticizing Fox News when it fails to align perfectly with his narrative. Just a day earlier, he went deep in his toddler petulance bag, complaining on Truth Social about Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott allowing airtime for left-leaning commentators.

“Why does Suzanne Scott of FoxNews keep putting on third rate “talking heads” like Jessica Tarlov, Richard Fowler, Patrick Murphy, “something” Wolf, Keisha Lance Bottoms, and other Radical Left Lunatics that lie, and make up statements, with Fox, rarely having any counter to their storytelling? It is so bad for winning the Most Important Election in the History of our Country. Likewise, not a moment goes by when I’m not looking at negative, false Ads that the other camp stuffs the Fox airwaves with. If I win and, I hope for the Country’s sake that I do, and this Radical Left Moron, Kamala, doesn’t get a chance to run the Country, it is DESPITE Fox, not because of them!”

Trump’s childish expectation that any news network suppresses opposing viewpoints and negative ads for his benefit flies in the face of democratic principles and the concept of a free press. With early voting already here, Trump’s feeble and desperate attempts to manipulate narratives in this election cycle remind us of who he is and doesn’t pretend otherwise to be—a legitimate threat to American democracy.

