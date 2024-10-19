‘You guys are at the wrong rally’: Kamala Harris destroys hecklers while pinpointing Trump’s superficial insecurities

Kamala Harris is on the campaign trail as we hit the home stretch of the 2024 presidential election cycle. In states like Georgia, early voting has begun, and the turnout is encouraging.

After recent stops in North Carolina and Pennsylvania, Harris held three rallies across Wisconsin in Milwaukee, La Crosse, and Green Bay. Things got a little interesting during her appearance in La Crosse, especially.

Read the room, people

Eighteen minutes into her speech, Harris spoke passionately about a woman’s right to choose. It is one of the four major pillars of her plan to fight for women. After a roar of applause from the audience, she talked about the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court.

And, again, we’re not going to be gaslighted on this. We remember Donald Trump hand-selected three members of the United States Supreme Court with the intention that they would undo the protections of Roe v. Wade, and they did as he intended. – Kamala Harris

From the audience, you can hear someone shouting, “Lies, lies, lies,” loud enough to be heard by cameras and Kamala Harris. The presidential candidate paused her speech to speak directly to the dissenter.

“Oh, you guys are at the wrong rally,” she said. The audience cheered at this initial clapback. Harris spoke to them again, “No, I think you meant to go to the smaller one down the street,” which caused her supporters to cheer even louder.

we have this on repeat ?pic.twitter.com/BU8hNszMAL — Official Team Kamala (@TeamKamala) October 18, 2024

This was a callback to the Presidential debate in early September. Harris took a jab at Trump by mentioning the size of his rallies and that people left early, bored and exhausted. She did this likely knowing what a sore spot it was for the former president. Certainly, it derailed the debate from any sort of productive discussion, as Trump defended both his crowd sizes and his controversial takes, including his baseless and racist conspiracy theory that immigrants are eating cats and dogs.

The devastating effects of the Trump presidency

Since the overturning of Roe V. Wade, 1 in 3 women now live in a state where an abortion ban is in effect. This has led to a healthcare crisis for women who are turned away from preventative and life-saving procedures because of the fear doctors have of prosecution. An example is the tragic death of Amber Nicole Thurman, who died from septic shock after doctors refused to give her the care she needed.

Meanwhile, Trump says different things about a woman’s right to choose from interview to interview. His running mate, JD Vance, is much more clear on the matter, having said that he would like to put a nationwide abortion ban into place.



Minnesota became the first state to pass a law protecting abortion rights under Governor Tim Walz’s leadership. Harris has promised to sign a bill to restore and enshrine a woman’s right to choose when it passes through Congress. You can see more about Harris’ stance on this and other issues on her website.

