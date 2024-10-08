Donald Trump has been badmouthing and threatening immigrants throughout his presidential campaign. Recently, Trump’s comments about immigrants hit a new low in a recent interview with Hugh Hewitt.

Hewitt, a conservative commentator, asked Donald Trump an array of questions, from foreign policy to housing. Hewitt believed that giving $25,000 to new home builders would only “drive up the prices of houses.” This is a sentiment Trump agreed with, and Trump thinks that this is an issue best left to the private sector.

Trump accused Vice President Harris of opting into “a communist party type of system.” That wasn’t the last of Trump’s lies. He stated that the Vice President let “13,000 murderers” into an open border. To double-down on his claim, Trump said, “I believe this, it’s in their genes. And we’ve got a lot of bad genes in our country right now.” Trump also implied that 325,000 children are missing because of these ‘murderous’ immigrants.

Trump has been a vehement racist, but who would’ve thought he’d be into eugenics, too? Maybe JD Vance’s old comments about Trump as “America’s Hitler” aren’t extreme. It’s too bad Vance jumped ships.

Ignorant yet harmful rhetoric

His grandfather was an immigrant, and two of his wives immigrants. — Dr. Marian-#wokesinceWoodstock (@grandmotherphd) October 8, 2024

Trump’s numbers have no citations. He doesn’t rely on academic papers to back his claim, but it doesn’t matter. The MAGA crows may as well eat Trump’s lie and believe it without evidence. To accuse a group of people of murder and having ‘murderous’ genes is irresponsible.

Trump simply does not care about consequences, even if it incites hostility. Springfield, Ohio, residents had been attacked after Trump’s claims during the presidential debate with Kamala Harris. Not even fact-checking could stop the bomb threats that ensued after Trump’s inflammatory statements.

Ultimately, the harm falls onto the immigrant population, whom he believes have “bad genes.” It doesn’t matter how people got into the country. In a fearful and heavily polarized society, Americans may as well look at people who they believe “don’t belong” in the country and heed Trump’s words. These immigrants may have fled their countries because of disasters and wars, but in Trump’s eyes, several of them “murdered more than one person.”

Source? Trust me, bro.

