I am depressed Matt Murdock

Matt Murdock is back and he’s more relatable than ever before. This time, with a wine glass in hand.

Spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again lie ahead

Daredevil: Born Again premiered on Disney+ with a two-episode celebration. While the episode left us without our Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson), it also brought me something I do unfortunately love: Depressed Matt Murdock. Out of all the Marvel heroes who have a lot weighing on heir shoulders, the most relatable of them is Matt (Charlie Cox).

During the second episode of the season, Matt is listening in to the celebrations of New York’s latest Mayor, Wilson Fisk. He is hearing the city celebrate this man (and hate on the Celtics) and only Matt really knows the lengths that Fisk will go with this power. As it is happening, he’s drinking a glass of wine and just genuinely looks defeated.

For those of us who unwind after the stresses of the day with a glass of wine, it was honestly relatable of him. Zoned out, miserable with the world at large, drinking wine on your couch? When haven’t I been there? The point is: It is something that many of us can look to and say “same” out loud.

But it also plays into something bigger. Matt has always been the kind of character who has responses to people and moments that many of us have connected to.

Throughout the original run of Daredevil, we watched as Matt Murdock got to the end of his patience. While he will cry out and yell (who hasn’t been there?), he also just kind of checks out from time to time. Which is what is happening with this wine moment. And it really reminds us that Matt Murdock has always been that guy.

Love our relatable king

(Netflix)

Matt Murdock is a sassier man who is going to make jokes, drink, and have sex with people to ignore his problems. That’s who he is and that’s why we love him. But I’ve also always found his “unhealthy” ways of coping with things to be relatable. Who among us has not done something they probably shouldn’t in the name of their upset over something.

I love that Born Again is continuing that legacy with Matt. He’s not suddenly a put together lawyer who knows healthy ways of dealing with stress. Nope. He’s still our good Catholic boy who probably should actually talk to a therapist (and maybe not just Heather Glenn).

So thank you Born Again for yet another relatable moment from Matt Murdock. I will be using the image of him with a glass of wine for the foreseeable future.

