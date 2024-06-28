Hunter Biden-Inspired ‘The Prince’ Set To Feature Nicholas Cage and Giancarlo Esposito

Following years of the internet’s obsession with him, Hunter Biden is finally getting his own film (well, sort of).

Director Cameron Van Hoy (Flinch) is working on a film that is reportedly loosely based on U.S. President Joe Biden’s second son, who’s had his fair share of struggles with alcohol and drug abuse. His account of his battles was a major part of his 2021 memoir, Beautiful Things, a part of which could potentially serve as source material for the movie. Biden has been in the news lately for being found guilty on all counts in a 2018 case involving a gun purchase.

Titled The Prince, the film has an experienced cast including Nicolas Cage (Ghost Rider), J.K. Simmons (Whiplash), Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad), and Andy Garcia (The Godfather III), with Scott Haze (Child of God) leading the ensemble. Veteran screenwriter and Oscar nominee David Mamet has worked on the movie’s script, and considering the film has just entered production, it will be difficult to comment on the release window for a while, unless there is official confirmation from the studio.

The story will follow an addict’s path to recovery, involving a high-stakes world of pleasure, power, and pain. The team of producers includes Scott Haze, Sean Wolfington, Van Hoy, Jo Henriquez, and Lije Sarki, while John Devaney, CJ Kirvan, and Jose Luiz Zapata will be the executive producers on The Prince.

In a statement given to Deadline, Van Hoy expressed his excitement about working with experienced heads like Mamet and the cast:

It’s amazing to work with David Mamet on this wildly original screenplay. Collaborating with him, Academy Award winners Nicolas Cage and J.K. Simmons, along with Giancarlo Esposito, Andy Garcia, and my dear friend and collaborator Scott Haze, is a dream. Cameron Van Hoy/Deadline

Starting off as an actor in his teenage years, Van Hoy pivoted to becoming a producer and eventually a director. His acting credits include the 1999 independent crime drama Pups, and he made his directorial debut with Flinch (2021), a film about a hitman falling in love with a girl who saw him kill someone. His second project as a director has a riveting premise, certainly one that holds the capability to draw audiences to theaters.

