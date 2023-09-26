Hunter Biden Is Suing Rudy Giuliani. Good.

Now, look, I am by no means a criminal mastermind, but I have to imagine the first rule of crime club is don’t talk about your crimes. The second rule of crime club is don’t get caught, so really, see first rule of crime club. Rudy Giuliani, apparently, didn’t get that memo because he blabbed to the world, repeatedly, about how he hacked private citizen Hunter Biden’s stolen laptop, and now Biden is suing Giuliani and Giluliani’s lawyer, Robert Costello, in California federal court. Good! CBS News has the details for you:

Giuliani and the attorney, Robert Costello, have frequently acknowledged accessing the hard drive’s data. The lawsuit accuses them of having “dedicated an extraordinary amount of time and energy toward looking for, hacking into, tampering with, manipulating, copying, disseminating, and generally obsessing over data that they were given that was taken or stolen.”

Man, you know you’ve fallen on hard times when a legal document is essentially calling you a loser dork with no life who is obsessed with the plaintiff. It does appear the lawsuit has Giuliani dead to rights. Per the above source:

The lawsuit cites statements Giuliani made on a podcast and his nightly YouTube show, in which he boasted about his access to the data. […] “This belongs to Hunter Biden,” Giuliani said, while holding up a laptop during a Feb. 2, 2023 episode of “America’s Mayor Live.” “He proceeded to brag about having copied [Hunter Biden’s] data onto his own computer and about having accessed, analyzed and manipulated the transferred data,” according to the lawsuit.

You’ll note that while this is (probably) the latest court case against Giuliani, it is by no means the most pressing to him, as he’s currently one of the co-conspirators, along with Donald Trump, facing charges for election interference in Georgia. Here’s another fun fact: Costello, Giuliani’s co-conspirtator in the Biden case, decided to sue Giuliani last week for unpaid legal fees. It’s a long way to fall from the great heights of Four Seasons Landscaping in Philadelphia to this.

The way I feel about the Republicans constantly trying to make Hunter Biden a pressing political issue is the same way I feel about people on the internet trying to bait me into an argument over whether pineapple belongs on a pizza: invariably, I fall for it, but it’s just silly and has nothing to do with anything important in my life. Biden is a private citizen. He’s not out there trying to make deals for Daddy in the White House like Trump’s kids were, so really, who cares?! Biden has had a hard life, suffers from addiction issues, and has mourned loss no one should have to. The whole thing feels very “punch down.”

So with that in mind, I’m glad he’s fighting back against the GOP machine to the best of his abilities. Per CNN:

Earlier this month, Hunter Biden brought a similar civil suit against former Trump White House aide Garrett Ziegler, claiming that since leaving his White House post, Ziegler “has devoted most of his waking time and energy” on the effort to access devices that purportedly belonged to Hunter Biden. And last week, Hunter Biden sued the Internal Revenue Service, alleging its agents illegally released his tax information and that the agency failed to protect his private records.

If I were Marjorie Taylor Greene, who shared stolen nude photos of Biden live on television and via email, I would be concerned right now. I mean, I would be concerned for my general humanity if I were MTG anyway, but in this specific case, it does seen like Hunter Biden is coming for her. Tick-tock, Marge!

