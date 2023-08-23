Rudy Giuliani Gets $150,000 Bond Agreement, Gives Unhinged Comments Outside the Jail

Former Trump lawyer and ex-NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani has turned himself in at the Fulton County jail in Georgia for processing. Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee set his bond for $150,000. The conditions for his bail agreement are similar to those of the other RICO defendants in Fulton County’s case regarding 2020 election interference. He faces 13 counts specifically, showing how deep his involvement was in this (alleged) criminal conspiracy.

Outside of the Fulton County jail, Giuliani provided comments to reporters, who swarmed the car he was riding in. After getting out, CNN carried his statements live. Giuliani laughed when a reporter asked him if he regretted attaching himself to Trump. He said that this was a fight for a way of life and that this indictment is a travesty. He spewed the nonsensical narrative that the charges were an “attack on me, President Trump, and an attack on the American people.” He also gloated about his own record, calling himself “probably the most prolific prosecutor perhaps in American history” and an effective mayor.

Those accolades can definitely be disputed, but even so, that has nothing to do with the charges he is now facing. But this is common among Trump and his cronies. Their grandiose view of themselves makes them believe they’re above the law. It shouldn’t matter if you were the most successful golfer in American history, the richest person on the planet, a former President, or a sanitation worker. American laws should be equally applied. After all, isn’t that the point? In theory?

As Giuliani was speaking to reporters, CNN’s live coverage showed there was a sign behind him that read “clown car coup.” He continued to gaslight by arguing that he was being prosecuted for defending an American citizen, which he says is an assault on the Constitution. He took the usual tactic of attacking District Attorney Fani Willis, saying she will go down as having conducted one of the worst attacks on the American Constitution. Perhaps most laughably, he said that Biden and the “Biden State” don’t have a right to tell people what the truth is. That is golden coming from a Trump cultist like Giuliani. Trump tells his followers straight-up lies over, and over, and over again. They have been deceiving the American people with the biggest lie of all about election fraud.

A random and strange comment was when Giuliani claimed that the FBI had stolen his iCloud account. Um … no one asked. But I’m guessing we’ll soon find out why he felt the need to provide that information unprompted.

Lastly, Giuliani was asked if he still believed the election was stolen. He did not answer at that moment. Instead, he turned and headed back to the car and they drove away. These people are in too deep. We still wait to see who, if any, will flip. But so far, these criminals are still buying the lies. I do not know if they are scared of Trump or if their delusion has seeped so far into their brains that they are now believing it.

(featured image: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

