Trump Campaign Ends With Saddest Press Conference at Four Seasons Total Landscaping

For over a year now, Donald Trump has bragged that he will refuse to accept the results of the 2020 election if he loses. He has threatened lawsuits, lied about voter fraud, and discouraged voting by mail. Now that he’s officially lost, he’s sent his sycophants to filed multiple lawsuits demanding recounts in several states, all of which have been rejected.

Now, Rudy Giuliani and his legal henchman have given a press conference at the Four Seasons … Total Landscaping company. In a hilarious mistake, Donald Trump announced on Twitter that the press conference would be held at the luxury hotel in Philadelphia, when in fact it was held at a small landscaping company next door to an adult bookstore and a crematorium. It’s a gaffe so absurd that it honestly sounds like a joke.

Trump, a hotelier at heart, announces a press conference at Philadelphia's "Four Seasons" at 11, before specifying it's at Four Seasons Total Landscaping at 11:30. pic.twitter.com/HmTIPeukNG — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) November 7, 2020

The real Four Seasons quickly issued a tweet that were not hosting the press conference, distancing themselves from the Trump trainwreck:

To clarify, President Trump’s press conference will NOT be held at Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia.

It will be held at Four Seasons Total Landscaping— no relation with the hotel. — Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center (@FSPhiladelphia) November 7, 2020

We are desperate to know which Trump lackey made the decision to book a landscaping company instead of the Four Seasons, but it’s impossible to know since everyone in the campaign has a black belt in poor decision-making. Giuliani told the tiny crowd that “networks don’t get to decide elections”, shaking his hands to the sky while surrounded by Corey Lewandowski and more unenthusiastic followers. It was a pathetic, delusional ending for the man who was once America’s Mayor.

Members of the press started leaving after the major networks called the election for Biden.

People on social media were quick to roast Trump (who was at his Virginia golf course) and his team for the absurd presser. The air is thick with schadenfreude and joy to great to contain. Trump’s legal team is made up of the dumbest people in the land:

I’ve arrived at Four Seasons Landscaping. It’s next to an adult book store called Fantasy Island. pic.twitter.com/hMy9JP8X5R — Richard Hall (@_RichardHall) November 7, 2020

I feel like we didn’t focus enough on the fact that someone in the Trump campaign meant to schedule the “four seasons hotel” but definitely accidentally scheduled this “four seasons landscaping” store and they had to follow through with it. Veep was not this good. pic.twitter.com/DTJIQGsKHG — Alex Sexton (@SlexAxton) November 7, 2020

This is not over. For we shall mount our righteous stand at Four Seasons Total Landscaping. Next to Fantasy Island Adult Books. Across the street from the Delaware Valley Cremation Center. Between the fire extinguisher and yellow hose. #MAGA pic.twitter.com/hxuAsbEjXi — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) November 7, 2020

Four Seasons Total Landscaping is the most 30 Rock joke of the entire election cycle — Evan Rytlewski (@Evanryt) November 7, 2020

Oh my fucking god it’s real. The Trump team booked the wrong “four seasons” and now it all ends in a landscaping firm parking lot. Unbelievable. It should be illegal to be this happy pic.twitter.com/9myRQde4G0 — Vaush (@VaushV) November 7, 2020

YOU'VE BEEN REPLACED BY FOUR SEASONS TOTAL LANDSCAPING pic.twitter.com/0e5yb9z8qC — Benjamin Dreyer (@BCDreyer) November 7, 2020

Go ahead and laugh, America. You’ve earned it.

(featured image: Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

