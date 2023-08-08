‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Is Swinging onto VOD

It’s been over two months since Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swung into theatres and since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for the film to be available for purchase. Well, the wait is finally over!

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is now available to purchase via instant download/VOD as of August 8, 2023. You can now buy the animated Spidey film on sites like Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, YouTube—and all digital platforms where instant downloads are sold. These downloads include not only the film, but also “bonus videos, photo galleries, trivia, and more.”

Even better, Sony is celebrating by releasing the first 10 minutes of the film for free, which you can watch now on YouTube:

Where can I buy physical copies of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse?

The physical copies (DVDs, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD) will be available on September 5 and reportedly “include over 90 minutes of extras,” which hopefully includes the alternate versions of many scenes. No word on if these extras/alternate cuts will be available on VOD. I guess fans will have to see for themselves.

Will Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse be available to stream?

Unfortunately, it looks like we will have to wait a little longer before the film is available to stream, likely in November or December. It also looks like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse may be a Netflix exclusive due to a deal Sony made with the streaming service, which covers all Sony theatrical releases through 2026.

(featured image: Sony Pictures Animation)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]