How To Organize Your Life Schedule Based on the Completely Packed Fall 2022 Anime Season

The Fall 2022 anime season kicks off this weekend, and it’s bound to be one of the best seasons of anime ever. The sheer volume of absolutely incredible shows—both new and returning—is enough to make any anime fan’s head spin. Chainsaw Man alone is set up to completely take over everyone’s Twitter feeds. As such, I’ve never in my years of being obsessed with anime payed so close attention to the weekly release schedule. It’s very clear that the Fall 2022 season is about to define my personal schedule.

This situation is even more extreme for me, because I am presently based in Japan while my partner—who I watch most of these shows with—is still in the U.S. Now that the Fall Season is upon us, we’re scheduling our FaceTimes around anime releases, so that we can still watch our favorite shows together. Super cute, I know. Considering the 13-hour time difference, it’s also something of a logistical nightmare.

This is all to say that I’m probably thinking way more deliberately about this schedule than most people, so I am therefore in a great position to impart my anime scheduling wisdom upon you. Behold, the rest of your 2022.

Saturday: The Big, Big Day

Saturday, October 1 is the first day of the Fall 2022, and it will immediately become clear to you that the Saturday schedule is straight up ridiculous. I advise you to clear them of other commitments completely. Or, at the very least, block out your afternoon.

Saturday features two giant shows: Cour 2 of my beloved Spy x Family and season 6 of My Hero Academia. Saturdays will also signal the return of one of my favorite shows, which is deeply weird and therefore not a headliner: Pop Team Epic. The other Saturday shows which start on October 1 are Berserk: The Golden Age Arc – Memorial Edition, season 2 of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out!, and Raven of the Inner Palace. As if that weren’t enough, a few more shows are added to the schedule starting October 8: BLUELOCK (a soccer anime which seems to have a fair amount of hype behind it), BOCCHI THE ROCK! (another offering from CloverWorks), and Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 3.

One of the (few?) perks of living in the U.S. is that you don’t have to spend your Saturday waiting for these shows. Pop Team Epic is a late-night show (it’s kinda-sorta like the Japanese Robot Chicken, but way better) and will air at 12:30 PM ET, but everything else will be up and streaming by 11:00 AM ET.

In case this all isn’t enough for you, there’s an adaptation of Legend of Mana -The Teardrop Crystal- which will start airing on Fridays beginning October 7. You can include this in your Saturday schedule, too. Why not? We’re already spending the whole day watching anime anyway.

Don’t miss: Spy x Family, Pop Team Epic, My Hero Academia, BLUELOCK

Sunday: The Day of My King

(Toei Animation)

If you are me, Sunday is a holy day not because it is a church day, but because it’s One Piece day. Technically, the One Piece simulcast airs on Saturday night, so you can pack your Saturdays even more if you truly wish. The battle at Onigashima is finally heating up, and we’re bound to get some good, good shit in the coming weeks. Two words for you, friends: Baby Geezer. Also: **** ****.

But there are, of course, some other Sunday anime. You’ve got your other year-round classic staples, like Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai. Headling the new Sunday series is a new Gundam series called Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury, which further adds to the Day of Classics vibe. Beast Tamer and IDOLiSH7! also kick off on October 2. Way down the line, on October 23, another one of the biggest names of the new season makes a late appearance: season two of To Your Eternity.

Don’t miss: One Piece, To Your Eternity

Tuesday: Your Adrenaline Hit

(MAPPA)

Shinobi no Ittoki and VAZZROCK the Animation kick off on Tuesday, October 4, but I almost feel bad for them. Just one week later, on October 11, the potential headliner of the whole ridiculous season will take over our Tuesdays: Chainsaw Man. There are presently Chainsaw Man ads all over Shibuya and Shinjuku, outnumbering even Spy x Family nods. And these ads serve to remind me how much I love Pochita. They also serve to remind me that Chainsaw Man will be a late-night show in Japan, so it will drop on Crunchyroll by 11 AM ET.

If you want to keep with the adrenaline theme, you can also carve out Tuesdays for Bleach: The Thousand-Year Blood War, a series conclusion a full decade in the making which airs at midnight on October 11 (and all following Tuesdays) in Japan. This means that, technically speaking, the series will be available to stream at 11 AM PT on Mondays. The huge issue here is that we still don’t know where the series is streaming. It doesn’t seem to be Crunchyroll—they didn’t include the series in the roster they sent me. Viz hasn’t confirmed anything. So that’s kinda messed up.

Don’t miss: Chainsaw Man. Also Bleach if you follow it and we ever learn anything about where it’s streaming.

Wednesday: The Day of My Other King

(BONES)

October 5 kicks off your Wednesday schedule, which has the most offerings of the weekdays. The obvious headliner here—and perhaps my personal highlight of the entire Fall Season—is season 3 of Mob Psycho 100. The return of the one of the best shows in all of anime-dom also means the return of Reigen Arataka, one of the best characters in all of anime-dom. In my opinion. But it’s my very strong opinion. Mob, too, will be unleashed by noon PT.

After you’re been delivered your weekly Salt Splash, Wednesdays will also feature Do It Yourself!!, Muv-Luv Alternative Season 2, and The Human Crazy University.

Don’t miss: Mob Psycho 100

(featured image: Wit Studio/CloverWorks)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]