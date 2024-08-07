‘Chainsaw Man’ Begs the Question: How Tall Must One Be To Fit a Devil Inside of Them?

Chainsaw Man‘s protagonist has to be one of the most tortured characters in all of manga, and that’s saying something. He also bears the weight of being Chainsaw Man, his heart taken over by the Chainsaw Devil, otherwise known as Pochita.

Denji was 16 when we first met him. A poor orphaned boy trying to work off his deceased father’s debt to a yakuza group, he was living day to day not knowing if he would see the next. The only ray of light in his life was his canine companion, Pochita. When the yakuza betray him, sacrificing him to make a contract with the Zombie Devil, Pochita offers Denji a contract, if Denji shares his dreams with him, Pochita will save him and fuse with him creating a devil/human hybrid, Chainsaw Man.

How tall is Denji?

Denji stands as a somewhat imposing figure at six feet tall (183cm). It’s likely that Denji has stopped growing as he is currently 18 years old in the manga. How he grew this tall after being undernourished for most of his childhood is beyond me.

What is interesting is that the character’s profile on Fandom.com has him down as 6 feet, but the Chainsaw Man Wiki has him down as five foot eight inches (173 cm) … Let’s stick with six feet, as many others have agreed upon.

Regardless of the confusion, Denji is the host of the Chainsaw Devil, so, no matter his height, he’s a pretty dangerous character.

