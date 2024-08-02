Netflix’s ‘A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder’ Gives Fans a Book-Accurate Pip

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder has arrived on Netflix and has viewers interested in learning more about girl detective Pip Fitz-Amobi (Emma Myers).

The series is a live-action adaptation of Holly Jackson’s book of the same name. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder was Jackson’s debut novel and was soon followed by two sequels. The book and show center on Pip, a high school student whose peaceful small town is rattled by the shocking murder of a schoolgirl. Although the local police claim to have solved the case, Pip isn’t satisfied by their conclusion. She believes the actual murderer is still out there and takes it upon herself to solve the case. The show makes quite a few changes from the book, with author Jackson sympathizing with fans over how different it ultimately was, even with her input and involvement in the show.

However, one aspect that the show stays fairly true to is Pip, including her age and personality.

How old is Pip in A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder?

Netflix’s A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder sticks to the book when it comes to Pip’s age. Pip is a 17-year-old high school student from the United Kingdom in both the book and show. Although Myers is an American actress, the show kept the UK setting and had Myers spend two weeks practicing how to speak with a British accent. Myers is a little older than Pip at age 22 but she has quite a bit of experience portraying high school students as she plays Enid in Wednesday and starred as C.C. Walker in Family Switch.

Meanwhile, she has earned praise for capturing all of the main components of Pip’s personality, including her determination and tendency to be a bit hot-headed at times. Myers is undeniably the show’s star and brings Pip to life so accurately that it may make up for some of the show’s changes from the book. On top of that, there are two more books in the A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder series, which opens the door for Myers’ return if the show is renewed for further seasons. Pip doesn’t age much over the series, which concludes when she’s 18. However, she is noticeably mature for her age, as she’s more interested in getting justice for crime victims than the usual partying lifestyle of teens, so tapping a slightly older actress to portray her works quite well.

