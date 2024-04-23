Suddenly Everyone Wants Sheldon Around in This Week’s ‘Young Sheldon’

The spin-off prequel to The Big Bang Theory continues to chug along, with a new episode dropping this week. We’ve got you covered for everything about Young Sheldon season 7 episode 9.

This episode, titled “A Fancy Article and a Scholarship for a Baby,” will center around the combined efforts of Dr. Linkletter and Dr. Sturgis in convincing Sheldon not to leave East Texas Tech. It seems like such a baffling decision, given that Sheldon is pretty much the most annoying character in the entire show, so everyone wants him gone by default. The catch is that Sheldon just published a highly esteemed scientific paper, and now a lot of universities are lining up to get their first pick at him.

The episode’s official logline reads: “Sheldon’s published paper leads to a frenzy of grad school recruiting, and Georgie tries to speak more properly in front of his daughter.”

The release date for season 7 episode 9 of Young Sheldon is April 25 8pm ET/5pm PT. It will be broadcast on CBS. Young Sheldon has always been a mixture of varying tones, switching wildly between comedy and drama at times, and the upcoming episode sounds to be no exception.

Both professors realize that Sheldon’s scientific genius outweighs his annoying personality in terms of giving the school more prestige, and come up with various schemes to entice him to stay. Both professors try to act nice towards Sheldon for once, but Sheldon sees through these attempts and is unamused.

Young Sheldon centers on the character Sheldon Cooper, who was a protagonist in The Big Bang Theory, and his upbringing in East Texas. Sheldon is a child prodigy who does extremely well in most academic fields, especially math and science. Sheldon is also neurodivergent, which means he has trouble understanding social cues and sarcasm. His lifelong dream is to study String Theory and win a Nobel Prize in Physics.

You can watch Young Sheldon on various streaming platforms such as CBS, Hulu, HBO Max, Netflix, and Paramount+.

