How Old Is Jinx in ‘Arcane’? Answered

Whiplash has been the name of the game for Arcane fans as of late. After what’s felt like ages without a reunion with Vi, Jinx, and company, Riot Games CEO Nicolo Laurent was happy to finally gift us with news on a release window–but with the caveat that that very window is Q4 2024. An understandable wait for a show as meticulously animated as Arcane, but a difficult one nevertheless.

As a result, some of us will likely be making more than a few trips to Rewatch City to pick out whatever new details we previously missed to keep our Arcane muscles satisfied, but some of these tidbits—such as character ages—might require a slightly deeper dive. At the top of that particular list is Jinx, whose child and adult versions couldn’t be more night-and-day.

So, how old is Jinx in Arcane?

What is Jinx’s age in Arcane?

According to Arcane staff writer Amanda Overton in a 2021 tweet, the first act of the show shows Jinx (known then as Powder) at about 11-12 years old. With the roughly six or seven year time skip that takes place between the first and second acts, acts two and three would then put Jinx around 17-19 years old. For you extra die-hard League of Legends nerds, that would put her birthyear somewhere in the ballpark of the late 960s to the early 970s in the official canon’s timeline.

Caitlyn and Vi are about the same age in the first act, maybe a year apart? Somewhere in 14-16 age. Powder is 11-12ish. And we think about 6-7 years passed between episodes. This is all approximate since time is a bit different in Runeterra, and a bit open to interpretation. — Amanda Overton (@leeloo104) November 24, 2021

She goes on to mention that time operates differently in Arcane‘s setting of Runeterra, so defining age as we would in the real world wouldn’t necessarily reflect how one would in the context of Arcane. But, for the purpose of simplicity, you’d be wise to file away Jinx’s late-teenage age as canon.

