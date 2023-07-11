How Old Is Ahsoka During ‘Clone Wars’?

What’s got you thinkin’ about Ahsoka? You heard the rumors about her new series? Or maybe you saw her in The Mandalorian and your interest has been piqued?

Are you, like … tryna be friends with her or something? I get it, she’s pretty cool. I’m sure you’re pretty cool too. But it’s hard being friends with someone who isn’t your age, you know? You’ve got different lives. Different schedules. Different priorities. If she’s 22 and you’re pushing 40, you’re probably not gonna want to go out partying on Tatooine. I mean, who in their right mind would want to party on Tatooine? A 22-year-old who doesn’t know any better, that’s who.

But if you’re a 22-year-old and Ahsoka is, like, 45 … that might not work so well either. She could be your mom. A really cool mom, but your mom nonetheless. She probably doesn’t want to hang out with you and your six roommates living in a three bedroom apartment on Coruscant. She’s lived that life already. Ahsoka is way beyond sharing a bathroom with anyone at this point.

See, the thing about Ahsoka is that she’s been in a lot of different Star Wars series, so her age has changed throughout her time in The Galaxy. So if you wanna figure out which Ahsoka would be best for you to be BFFs with, you might wanna tune in.

So, how old is Ahsoka?

Ahsoka was born in 36 BBY and was brought to a Jedi temple at three years old. You probably don’t wanna hang with a three-year-old, and you DEFINITELY don’t want to hang out with a baby. Those things are gross. Loud and stinky and not the vibe.

After receiving Jedi training, Ahsoka appears as a padawan in the Clone Wars series. She is 14 years old, prime padawan age. Maybe not prime friend age, though? I mean, unless you’re a 14-year-old you can’t exactly hang out with her. You wanna invite her out for a friendly drink? Too bad. I’m sure the bars on Tatooine would serve her. But again, you don’t wanna go to Tatooine. Throughout the series, Ahsoka grows up (especially after the season 3 timeskip) and she is likely around 17 or 18 at the end of Clone Wars. 18-year-old Ahsoka would be your perfect best friend if you’re around the same age or in your early 20s. You two would probably LOVE hitting the bars on Tatooine. And those bars (and the riff raff in them) would probably hit you back.

Ahsoka probably doesn’t have time to party with you though, considering that in a year or so she’ll be running for her life, trying to escape Order 66. She’s around 19 at the time. She’s going through a lot. She needs space. She can’t commit to having friends in her life right now, especially since the Empire wants her head on a spike. Ahsoka is gonna take a 10-year sabbatical in order to escape the grip of death. You know, a gap year. Decade. Whatever.

After her sabbatical, the only way you can be friends with Ahsoka these days is by taking up her cause and joining the Rebellion (i.e., the plot of Star Wars: Rebels). She’s gonna be around 30 during the events of that series. She’s not much of a partier anymore. She’s trying to build the rest of her life. She’s getting serious. She’s got a galactic empire to overthrow. She doesn’t want to hear about that time you did ketamine with the Ewoks. Ahsoka needs you to grow up.

Overthrowing the Empire takes a while, since it’s an intergalactic empire and all. But Ahsoka comes back to grace the screen during The Mandalorian, which takes place about five years after Return of the Jedi. This Ahsoka Tano is around 45 years old. She’s in her middle age. Or she could still be a young adult. Some members of her species live to be 200, after all. Still, Ahsoka definitely doesn’t have time for your shit. Again, she could be your mom at this age. But you know, maybe if you’ve got an old soul you two could get along. You could still hit the bars on Tatooine. Only this time, you’ll be on the hunt for wanted space criminals instead of a plastic cup full of well vodka. And that’s what growing up is all about.

(featured image: Disney+)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]