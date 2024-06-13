‘Bridgerton’ Has Big Plans for Its Future

The second half of Bridgerton season 3 has arrived on Netflix, leaving viewers curious how many more seasons will follow and if there will be enough to cover all the Bridgerton siblings’ love stories.

Based on the book series of the same name by Julia Quinn, Bridgerton follows the eight Bridgerton siblings who seek love and purpose while navigating high society in the Regency era. So far, each season has focused on a primary love story involving one of the siblings. Season 1 tackled the oldest daughter Daphne’s (Phoebe Dynevor) romance with Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page), while season 2 followed the story of the oldest Bridgerton son, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), and his romance with Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley). Season 3 chose to temporarily skip Benedict Bridgerton’s (Luke Thompson) story and gave Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) the spotlight.

Naturally, now that the entire Bridgerton season 3 is here, viewers are anxious to know which Bridgerton story is next and what else to expect from the show’s future.

Will there be enough Bridgerton seasons?

Viewers can rest assured that Bridgerton will be back for season 4. The next season has been confirmed for quite some time, as Netflix ordered seasons 3 and 4 simultaneously shortly after season 2’s premiere. While it’s not officially confirmed which book Bridgerton season 4 will adapt, many predict it will backtrack to Benedict’s story. After all, his story is now overdue, and season 3, part 2, dropped a fairly big hint that he’s up next.

Regardless of who takes the spotlight in Bridgerton season 4, there will still be four more Bridgerton stories waiting to be told. Although the series has only been officially renewed through season 4 so far, the plan is for the show to run for a total of eight seasons. In 2022, executive producer Shonda Rhimes confirmed that the creative team behind the show was planning for a total of eight seasons. She told /Film:

There’s eight Bridgerton siblings, so we’re planning on following each one of the siblings’ romantic stories. We’re not necessarily going in order but we are going to be seeing each of the siblings and their stories.”

If there are eight Bridgerton seasons, it will ensure each sibling gets their own season and that each of the eight books in Quinn’s series are adapted. Viewers will be pleased to know that the creative team is interested in seeing the series through completion with its eight-season plan. However, Rhimes’ plans don’t necessarily mean there will be another five seasons of Bridgerton. Seasons 5–8 still need to be officially confirmed by Netflix, and this may not happen until the streamer has viewership results from seasons 3 and 4.

Given Bridgerton‘s popularity, the chances of the last four seasons receiving approval from Netflix seem high, but the streaming world can be unpredictable. Ultimately, Bridgerton is officially set for four seasons and is planning four more, but it remains to be seen if all will go according to plan.

