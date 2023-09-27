How Many ‘Saw’ Movies Are There? Answered

The Saw franchise, where twisted chambers of torment and devilishly creative traps await, is like hopping on a cinematic rollercoaster ride, exhilarating for some, nauseating for others. Since its debut in 2004, it has enjoyed a morbid curiosity, unfurling over numerous films that turn horror into a grim puzzle room. And now, almost two decades later, we’ve got ourselves a whopping 10 Saw movies on our hands, with Saw X set to unleash its twisted mayhem on 29 Sept. 2023. Aficionados will find this news exciting since they laud the franchise’s cleverness and ability to weave narrative twists tighter than one of Jigsaw’s vice grips.

Fans also love the moral dilemmas it poses, testing the boundaries of human survival instincts. “Do you want to play a game?” is more than a chilling question; it’s an invitation to explore the macabre limits of the human psyche. On the flip side, critics decry its “torture porn” aesthetic. They wince not just at the blood but at what they deem gratuitous gore over substance. The film series is undoubtedly an acquired taste, much like a dish that is too spicy for an unprepared palate. In honor of the release of the tenth Saw film, let’s look back at the entire franchise.

1. Saw (2004)

The first Saw introduced us to elaborate death traps and the twisted games of a puppet-riding bicycle. It dropped us and its unfortunate protagonists, Dr. Lawrence Gordon and Adam, smack in the middle of the darkest escape room of our nightmares. Before escape rooms were even ‘a thing’, mind you.

Directed by James Wan, who later proved he could make even water scary, the film was more than its bloody antics. It was a psychological tango. The storyline? More straightforward than Jigsaw’s devices: two men, a room, a saw, and the haunting question—how far would you go to survive?

2. Saw II (2005)

Saw II is where our dear friend Jigsaw decided that one room of horrors was simply not enough—why not an entire house? It’s like a nightmarish version of House Hunters, where each room is less about modern kitchens and more about sadistic choices. This sequel introduces us to Detective Eric Matthews, whose parenting techniques, let’s just say, leave something to be desired.

The real estate here is a grimy, dilapidated house filled with nefarious traps and a motley crew of misfits, each selected with Jigsaw’s signature blend of poetic justice. While the original Saw was an intimate, claustrophobic drama, its sequel ramped up the stakes and the body count.

3. Saw III (2006)

Since Jigsaw was never one for simplicity, the level of evil in Saw III is turned up to eleven. By this point, our puppet fanatic is on his last legs, quite literally, and wishes to impart his legacy to an apprentice. But, like any craftsman, finding the right fit is … complex. This picture has so many twisted moral teachings that it makes you wonder whether Jigsaw ever thought about switching to a less gory vocation as a life coach.

This time, the central character is Jeff, a grief-stricken father who must navigate a series of increasingly intricate traps that blur the lines between vengeance and forgiveness. And did I mention there’s an impromptu brain surgery? Nothing says “high stakes” like meddling with the medulla oblongata.

4. Saw IV (2007)

Saw IV swept in like an unexpected course at a degustation dinner—you didn’t ask for it, but there it was, with all its intricate flavors. As it turns out, Jigsaw, even posthumously, is the gift that keeps on giving … or should we say, the puppet master who keeps on puppeteering. Just when we thought he was out of the game, he leaves behind a macabre treasure hunt.

Our new protagonist, Officer Rigg, seems to have failed Jigsaw’s online course on “Letting Go 101” and is now thrust into a crash course. He’s given a ticking clock and a series of challenges that explore the paradox of saving others by potentially harming them.

5. Saw V (2008)

Like a plate of spaghetti tossed against a wall, the convoluted plot lines in Saw V are messy, twisted, and yet oddly fascinating. With Jigsaw no longer around to host his morose soirées, his protégé, Detective Hoffman, takes up the mantle. And like any suitable understudy, Hoffman tries to remain faithful to the original while adding his own je ne sais quoi to the mix.

This chapter sees a group of seemingly unconnected individuals (because, of course) working together (or not) through a gauntlet of deadly games. Meanwhile, the outside world is slowly connecting the dots, or at least trying to.

6. Saw VI (2009)

If you thought health insurance was already a nightmare, you’re in for a treat. In an unexpected twist, Jigsaw posthumously takes on the healthcare industry in Saw VI. Now, there’s an adversary worthy of his complex machinations. The film’s highlight is a game in which a former insurance executive, whose job was to decide who lives and dies (according to the fine print of policies, of course), is now literally faced with that decision.

It’s poetic in a gory, Jigsaw way. Meanwhile, Hoffman, our diligent apprentice from the previous installment, is preoccupied with maintaining appearances and keeping certain nosy people at bay.

7. Saw 3D (Saw: The Final Chapter) (2010)

Saw 3D, or Saw: The Final Chapter, as it’s cheekily promoted, is the franchise’s effort to make the jump (or should I say, spring a trap?) into the third dimension. And it’s not all metaphorical here, as the flying shrapnel and blood are just a tad too close for comfort.

As the grand curtain call (or so we thought then), the movie ties up all the loose ends in Jigsaw’s storyline with all the finesse of a sledgehammer. Hoffman’s still in the mix but faces challenges from every corner, some as sharp as a reverse bear trap blade.

8. Jigsaw (2017)

Jigsaw saunters onto the scene after a seven-year hiatus, like the distant uncle who always seems to show up at family reunions, bringing back painful memories of your tortured youth. While the title suggests we’re diving deep into the psyche of our favorite puppeteer, Jigsaw is more of a mystery with a sprinkling of “he’s-back … or-is-he?”

Given Jigsaw’s past penchant for posthumous puppeteering, all bets are off. A series of gruesome murders emerge, all with the recognizable touch of our bike-riding, tape-playing a foe. But wait, didn’t he clock out a few sequels ago?

9. Spiral: From the Book of Saw (2021)

Spiral: From the Book of Saw spins into the fray, attempting to add a touch of nouveau to a franchise that’s seen more twists than a corkscrew. Headlined by Chris Rock—yes, you read that right—it’s like inviting a stand-up comedian to a funeral and hoping he strikes the right tone. This offshoot leans into police procedural territory with a side of Jigsaw-flavored vengeance.

In this ninth installment, Detective Zeke Banks investigates the inner workings of a metropolis beset by familiar grotesque intrigues. The story is steeped in mystery and social commentary, with a touch of dark humor, leaving us wondering: Is this a homage, a reboot, or a sequel?

10. Saw X (2023)

The 2023 release of Saw X suggests that the franchise may have recovered its footing. The film follows John Kramer (Tobin Bell) weeks after the events of Saw (2004), as he embarks on a south-of-the-border adventure after he has caught wind of a possible “miracle” cure for his terminal cancer.

Soon, it dawns upon him that the grand operation he stumbled upon is nothing but a cunning ploy, preying on the unsuspecting souls of the vulnerable. The notorious serial killer and his trusty sidekick decide to spice things up by snatching the con artists and treating them to a spine-chilling array of mind-boggling traps.

