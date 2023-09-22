‘Saw X’ Revives the ‘Saw’ Blood Drive!

The Saw franchise has always been about the lengths people will go to in order to save a life. But unlike most franchises, this one puts its money where its mouth is. Ever since the first film was released, all the way back in 2004, Lionsgate and the SAW franchise have hosted a blood drive, encouraging fans to donate in exchange for a free ticket to see the newest film. They have done this for every movie in the franchise, the one exception being Spiral: From The Book of SAW, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thankfully, SAW X has brought this tradition back to life and will be hosting blood drives in major US metropolitan areas to encourage people to “bleed for Jigsaw.”

Where and when are the blood drives?

let's paint the town red. take a look at our listed blood drive locations.



will you bleed for me?#SawX #SawTenber pic.twitter.com/CfvprRP6It — SAW (@Saw) September 16, 2023

The first blood drive happened on September 18t at the University of Houston. There will be one in Dallas later this month, location to be announced.

The next event will be the Washington D.C. blood drive at the Hope Lutheran Church at 6201 Coventry Way, Clinton, Maryland on September 22.

There will be multiple blood drives on September 23 in Florida, Georgia, and California. The one in Miami, Florida will be hosted at the Florida International University Campus. The one in Atlanta, Georgia will be in a Walmart parking lot at 4725 Ashford Dunwoody Road. The one in San Francisco will be at Vitalant Stonetown Blood Donation Center at 555 Buckingham Way.

If you can’t make it to Northern California, no worries, Los Angeles’ SAW blood drive will be at Commerce Casino at 6131 Telegraph Road on the 29th.

New York City, being the home of the SAW franchise, will have two blood drives on the 25th, one at Gotham Hall at 1356 Broadway and one at the Brooklyn Donor Center at 20 Flatbush Ave. Phoenix, Arizona will be hosting theirs on the same day at Vitalant Blood Center 1524 W 14th St. #140 in Tempe.

Chicago, Illinois will be the final city on the tour and will be hosting their SAW blood drive at Classic Cinemas at North Riverside Park Mall, 7501 Cermak Road.

For those who want to donate, remember to take iron supplements the day before you go, eat a meal and drink water, and bring a photo ID for the actual donation process. As a general word of advice for surviving a SAW movie, don’t wander into dark alleys alone, and if you see a person in a Pig mask or a laughing puppet on a tricycle, run the other way.

(featured image: Lionsgate)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]