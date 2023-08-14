‘Saw’ Movies Live or Die by Their Endings, and These Entries Have the Best Ones

It’s gory, it’s bonkers, and it’s iconic. What horror franchise am I talking about? The Saw franchise, of course. The twisted series follows the Jigsaw killer and his apprentices as they stick people in elaborate death traps and offer them a choice: maim themselves to escape or die a gruesome death. Saw has a pretty big following, and despite ending its original run in 2010 with Saw 3D (a.k.a. Saw: The Final Chapter), there have been a couple of attempts to revive the franchise. Up next is Saw X, which brings Jigsaw back to the series in September—an exciting development for fans old and new.

There’s no denying that some of the Saw films aren’t great. Ultimately, that’s just the way the cookie crumbles for practically any long-running horror franchise. However, I’m here to rank the Saw films with the best endings. The twists and turns are what make a Saw ending so good, and each one evokes a different level of shock. Even the endings of the worst in the franchise stick with us, you know?

Virtual tomatoes may be headed my way (especially since Saw III is not on this list), but let the game begin.

5. Saw II

(Lionsgate Films)

Saw II successfully turns up the knob on the intensity meter. The plot is split between a group of folks who are forced to play a game in an abandoned house, and Detective Eric Matthews (Donnie Wahlberg), who is hellbent on finding his kidnapped son. Saw II is a wonderfully tense entry in the franchise, and John Kramer is as crafty as ever. Saw II‘s ending isn’t bad, but compared to the other films on this list, it ranks relatively low. The reveal that Eric Matthews is being duped isn’t so shocking—I mean, who goes with a serial killer to an abandoned house with no solid confirmation that your child is even there? The twist is silly when you consider the nonsensical behavior of the characters.

4. Spiral

(Lionsgate Films)

I’m betting some folks may be throwing tomatoes at me by now. Spiral is set in the same universe as the other Saw films, but it’s not about John Kramer (Tobin Bell). The plot follows a new killer who’s inspired by the Jigsaw case and is taking out corrupt cops. Spiral is one of the better entries because it dares to do something different (if only the cop drama wasn’t at 100), and the traps are exceptionally gruesome. The twists in Spiral‘s ending are actually quite shocking and the Marionette Trap perfectly ties into the story. Symbolism isn’t dead, you know? It’s just unfortunate that Spiral‘s ending leaves us with more questions than answers. And that makes it frustrating.

3. Saw VI

(Lionsgate Films)

Saw VI follows Hoffman (Costas Mandylor) as he tries to keep everyone from finding out he’s the new Jigsaw killer. It’s a beloved entry in the franchise because the film executes everything pretty well. The story is nerve-wracking, and Hoffman scrambling to cover his tracks is intriguing. Saw VI also doesn’t hold back when it comes to highlighting how horrible the medical industry is. A few of the traps are very memorable in the Saw fandom, especially Hoffman escaping the Reverse Bear Trap 2.0. Hoffman mutilating himself to stay alive makes for one of the most iconic endings in Saw history. The imagery sticks with you and the shock of his cheek being ripped open is great for gorehounds. Hoffman’s survival was probably an even bigger shock at the time. Therefore, Saw VI‘s ending belongs high up on this list.

2. Saw V

(Lionsgate Films)

People might be screaming at me from behind their screens, and I get it. Saw V follows the homoerotic cat-and-mouse game between Hoffman and Special Agent Peter Strahm (Scott Patterson). It’s a necessary film with regard to understanding Hoffman’s backstory, including how he became an apprentice to Jigsaw. Despite the hate it gets, I believe Saw V is one of the best sequels because of its traps, character exploration, and the final minutes. The Glass Coffin is without a doubt one of the best traps in the Saw universe, and seeing Strahm get crushed is so unforgettable. Learning that Strahm would have survived if he trusted the very man he wanted to turn in—talk about a splendid twist.

1. Saw

(Lionsgate Films)

Saw follows two men trapped in a bathroom and the deadly game occurring inside—and outside—of their trap. It’s not dramatic to say that Saw is one of the most influential horror films ever made. And that’s partially due to the death game concept it introduced. It also has one of the best twist endings in horror history, as we learn that John Kramer was actually in the room during Dr. Gordon (Cary Elwes) and Adam (Leigh Whannell)’s game the entire time. Watching the twist unfold for the first time is a mind-blowing experience. The original Saw has to be at the very top, not only because of its iconic status and importance in horror, but also because Adam’s fate is especially haunting, and seeing Dr. Gordon crawling away after sawing off his own foot is so upsetting.

(featured image: Lionsgate Films)

