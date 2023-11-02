It might just be one of the most important animation releases of 2023. That’s right, The Amazing Digital Circus is out now, and its pilot episode has become an internet sensation. X (formerly Twitter) is flooded with Digital Circus memes. One fan video even features Caine and Pomni “adventuring” a bank, complete with official voice acting.

Yes, fans are eager for more from this colorful, zany, and mentally unwell cast of characters. New to the series and want to hop on the digital circus bandwagon yourself? Here’s every episode of The Amazing Digital Circus so far.

The full list of The Amazing Digital Circus episodes

So far, there’s just one episode of The Amazing Digital Circus. That’s right, the pilot is the only installment in the series.

The pilot

This episode introduces viewers to the main cast and explains how Pomni entered the digital circus. We also learn the lay of the land in the digital world, as well as what happens when someone reaches their breaking point while trapped inside virtual reality. We won’t spoil it for you, but it’s not pretty.

Check out the pilot episode on the official Glitch YouTube channel (or by watching from the embedded video below).

While there’s only one episode of The Amazing Digital Circus at the moment, that could change in the future. Glitch hinted in October that it wants to greenlight a full season (provided fans buy some merch first).

It’s unclear how many episodes The Amazing Digital Circus season 1 would entail, and how often those episodes would be uploaded. In the meantime, there are several bonus videos related to Digital Circus on Glitch’s YouTube channel. This includes an official merch video, complete with voice acting from the cast, as well the full soundtrack for the pilot.

Granted, these aren’t official episodes in any sense of the term. But hey, it’s nice to see Pomni and Jax banter before episode 2 is officially confirmed.

(featured image: Glitch Productions)

