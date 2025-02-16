How many episodes of ‘Sweet Magnolias’ season 4 are there? Answered

Bless your heart. Let’s break down this feel-good watch as Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias season 4 officially dropped on Thursday, February 6.

With so many options out there, you might want to plan your viewing schedule according to how many episodes are in the latest season of Sweet Magnolias. The television series is based on the romance books by Sherryl Woods. It follows three childhood friends as they navigate the complex world of adulthood in the small town of Serenity, South Carolina. They call themselves the “Sweet Magnolias” and are always there for each other.

How long is Sweet Magnolias season 4?

Whether you binge or savor it, every season of Sweet Magnolias is 10 episodes long, including season 4. Each episode is roughly an hour long. It always seems too short—which could be considered a good thing. “Always leave them wanting more,” and this show certainly delivers. Audiences had to wait almost two years between seasons 3 and 4. Netflix has yet to confirm a fifth season.

At the start of season 4, viewers might be surprised to find the show has skipped some time—a year, in fact. In season 4, Maddie Townsend, played by JoAnna Garcia Swisher, is happily engaged to former pro baseball player Cal Maddox (Justin Bruening). Dana Sue Sullivan (Brooke Elliot) has given up control of her restaurant. Helen Decatur (Heather Headley) is in a new relationship and helping the newly elected mayor sort out the town’s many financial issues.

The children and teens of the women also strengthen the plot—in this season, Dana’s daughter Annie and Maddie’s son Ty are finally ready to take that next step. Or are they?

There are plenty of margarita nights this season and a lot of drama (and motivational speeches) to fill your heart. You’ll just have to watch all 10 episodes to see what happens to the titular Magnolias (and their kids!)

