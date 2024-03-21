How Many ‘Crescent City’ Books Will There Be?

Sarah J. Maas is reshaping the romantasy genre with her A Court of Thorns and Roses and Crescent City book series, and many readers credit the author for rekindling their love of reading.

Recently, it was discovered that Maas’s famous A Court of Thorns and Roses series is canon to her newer series, Crescent City, which sent fans reeling. The author has revealed she’s releasing even more ACOTAR books and more Crescent City books, which is definitely making me excited to see what’s in store.

Here’s everything you need to know about what to expect of future Crescent City books and how many there will be.

Welcome to Crescent City

House of Earth and Blood is the first book in the series and follows female protagonist Bryce Quinlan as she comes home to discover a tragedy has taken place and all of her most beloved friends have been brutally murdered. Bryce goes on a mission to discover how her best friend Danika and the Pack of Devils ended up being killed. Unfortunately, Bryce finds herself wrapped up in the investigation, and fallen angel Hunt Althazar is in charge of keeping an eye on the woman who will stop at nothing to avenge her friends.

The first book was released in 2020, the second, House of Sky and Breath, was published in 2022, and the most recent third book, House of Flame and Shadow, was released earlier this year. While many things have changed for Bryce Quinlan, the adventures remain just as chaotic, and it feels like they will never come to an end. Many of the characters in the Crescent City series are beloved, including Ruhn Danaan, Ithan Holstrom, Fury Axtar, Juniper Andromeda, and Tharion Ketos.

Will there be more Crescent City books?

During an interview with Today, Sarah J. Maas confirmed that she will be writing a fourth Crescent City book, though she did say readers will have to “wait a bit” and explained that “on the airport taxiing line, it’s a little down, but I know who the book’s about. I know the big ideas of what I want to happen.” In a previous 2022 interview, Maas had said that she was hopeful about a fourth book despite originally being contracted to write just three. But, as the first three books were titled after the four houses of Midgard, it definitely makes sense for there to be a fourth installment.

Now that Maas has confirmed that the fourth Crescent City book is happening, fans have even more to look forward to. Whether there will be even more after that remains to be seen.

It’s unclear when the author will release the next Crescent City book, however, because it appears she is focusing her current energy on a new ACOTAR book instead! That’s right, Sarah J. Maas doesn’t believe in taking a break and is continuing to bring us even more stories from our favorite fantasy characters.

