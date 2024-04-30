All ‘A Court of Thorns and Roses’ Spicy Chapters Confirmed

You look thirsty. Do you need a glass of water? Some Gatorade perhaps? Oh … it’s THAT kind of thirst. It seems we need a Big Gulp: the spicy chapters of A Court of Thrones and Roses.

A Court of Thorns and Roses is a steamy high fantasy series (and the name of the first book in it) about a young huntress who kills the wrong prey: a faerie in the form of an animal. She’s taken to the magical kingdom of fairies by a powerful (and powerfully hot) faerie dude in order to atone for her crime. But can she bring the beauty out of this beast? Can she make this new faerie court her home? Does she have what it takes to go through a full enemies-to-lovers transformation? Oh yes … she does.

What are the spicy chapters in A Court of Thorns and Roses?

Chapter 21: Calanmai … it’s a faerie celebration where the faerie High Lords allow powerful magic into their bodies and then have to hunt down and have sex with a chosen woman called The Maiden in order to perform a spell called The Great Rite. It’s basically a massive faerie orgy. It’s one hot mess.

That can’t be it!? What about A Court of Mist and Ruin?

You’re incorrigible. So are these characters.

Chapter 42: Rhysand and Feyre dizzy up the Court of Nightmares with some exhibitionism to cover up a robbery. Classic.

A Court of Mist and Fury?

You’re insatiable. Again, so are these people.

Chapter 14: Feyre and Rhysand reunite … with some flirting and semi-heavy petting.

A Court of Frost and Starlight tho …

Buckle up you horny toad …

Chapter 2: More of a sexual ideation than a sexual encounter. It’s a flashback of Rhysand and Feyre doing the deed while airborne—like hawks do, apparently.

A Court of Silver Flames must get hot, too?

That it does. In fact, it’s the horniest of all the books—so horny that I can’t even repeat what goes on in it. Wanna find out for yourself? Consult Chapter 19, Chapter 22, Chapter 26, Chapter 37, Chapter 41, Chapter 51, Chapter 58.

