How To Read All ‘A Court of Thorns and Roses’ Books in Order

With five books in the A Court of Thorns and Roses series so far, it can be overwhelming to keep up with the universe—or multiverse—that Sarah J. Maas has created. Maas has the ability to transport you to any fantasy world, and that includes the wonderfully beautiful world of Prythian.

The Crescent City series is also involved in the same universe and can be read after the A Court of Thorns and Roses series.

While Sarah J. Maas has revealed we can expect more from our favorite fantasy series, we’re still enjoying reliving the books we have already. Our beloved characters Feyre, Rhysand, Tamlin (meh), Nesta, and more are incredibly captivating. If you haven’t read the series yet, then this is the perfect time to do so. Here’s how to read all the A Court of Thorns and Roses books in order.

**Potential spoilers ahead**

A Court of Thorns and Roses

The first book in this series is controversial because many argue it is a hard book to finish. However, I believe this book is the perfect opening to a fantastic fantasy series. A Court of Thorns and Roses introduces you to our badass female protagonist, Feyre Archeron. Feyre goes hunting in the woods but ends up facing off with a wolf, which she takes on and kills. After returning to her father and two sisters, a furious beast breaks through their door and whisks Feyre away as punishment for killing the wolf. Let’s just say Feyre has no idea what’s in store …

A Court of Mist and Fury

After the events of the last book, Feyre faces an even crazier battle … a wedding! She has now become High Fae, but she doesn’t realize this comes with consequences. The trials led by Amarantha cause Feyre to suffer terrible nightmares, and as her wedding approaches, all she can think about is a certain dark Fae who helped her under the mountain. She must now decide between Spring and the Night in A Court of Mist and Fury.

A Court of Wings and Ruin

Reluctantly, Feyre returns to the Spring Court to determine what Tamlin knows. Politics, romance, and war are raging in Feyre’s head, and she must do everything she can to protect those she holds dear and the new family she has made. A Court of Wings and Ruin is the third book in the series, but if you aren’t already invested, then this book will definitely keep you on the edge of your seat.

A Court of Frost and Starlight

The Night Court has faced danger head-on and must rebuild following the dreadful war. A Court of Frost and Starlight takes place just before Winter Solstice, and Feyre struggles to adapt as High Lady. The war has changed everything, and she must determine how she can move forward and help her family heal while making sure they can handle any dangers that may come their way.

A Court of Silver Flames

Arguably one of the best and raunchiest books in this series (so far), A Court of Silver Flames focuses on Feyre’s sister, Nesta. Nesta is known to be an angry, stubborn woman, and that hasn’t changed after her transition to High Fae. A Fae called Cassian knows just what buttons to push, and Nesta struggles with the battle between her head and her heart. While their romance ignites, a new war is waging, and their passion could be shortlived.

