How Long Will Joe Goldberg’s Rampage Be Left Unchecked?

More seasons are not always a given where Netflix series are concerned and we’ve all learned this the hard way. You is certainly one of the most popular Netflix series, even when You season 4 has received a mixed bag of responses. Psychological thriller series can only be stretched so far, you know?

The show isn’t following the source material at this point (at least not to my knowledge) and how many more seasons can Joe (Penn Badgley) run from his murderous habits? I suppose that’s the question lingering in people’s minds. So I’ll answer that question to the best of my ability.

Has You been renewed for Season 5?

You Season 4 has changed the pace of the series and given us more meat to chew on. Regardless of what Season 4 Part 2 reveals, Joe’s You this season isn’t necessarily the woman he doesn’t have any chemistry with (sorry, but we all know it’s true). He’s more fixated and obsessed with Rhys (Ed Speleers) and well, everyone knows my thoughts on their relationship. There’s so much potential if Season 4 Part 2 goes a less typical route with how Joe ends this season. Another repeat of the season 3 finale would be a tad bit boring.

The success of this final batch of episodes for Season 4 may factor into renewal status. But the chances of the show being renewed are much higher than being canceled. So unless Netflix surprises fans by canceling the series before it can be properly wrapped up, we’re likely looking at a fifth (potentially final) season in 2024 or later. Unfortunately for now I have no confirmed details to provide, merely speculation. You (so funny, right?) can watch Season 4 Part 1 on Netflix right now.

(featured image: Netflix)

