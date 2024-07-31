How Long Will ‘Deadpool and Wolverine Be in Theaters?

Future historians will probably watch Deadpool & Wolverine and think that they’ve stumbled on a meme archive. Even Hugh Jackman has embraced his role, not as Wolverine but as a meme reference. Regardless, there’s no denying that it’s a must-watch for MCU fans.

Recommended Videos

It can’t get any better than crude Deadpool jokes and multiversal MCU memes. Simply put, Deadpool & Wolverine is the ultimate brainless comedy experience. But if you’re scrambling for time as a busy person, don’t worry, because the movie won’t be leaving cinemas anytime soon. Deadpool & Wolverine made its cinematic debut on July 26, 2024, and it will be available at cinemas until August 29, 2024.

If you’re still not free until August 29, then you can always wait for the digital and DVD releases of Deadpool & Wolverine. Disney hasn’t announced when those dates will be yet, but they should be available after the movie leaves cinemas.

More than just a meme movie

It’s not a Deadpool movie if the comedy isn’t unhinged. But for all its enjoyability, the movie is serious when it needs to be. The reappearance of several X-Men had also been handled with care, even if Ryan Reynolds had been leaving a trail of destruction wherever he went.

90’s babies seeing wesley snipes as blade in deadpool & wolverine pic.twitter.com/eZPVVw1YvG — boogs (@medicboogie) July 26, 2024

There’s comedy, nostalgia, and memes. What more can you ask for?

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy