A Long Time Ago … But Exactly How Long?

It’s been five years since Star Wars: Rebels ended, leaving beloved protagonist Ezra Bridger stranded in a separate galaxy, with only his arch nemesis Grand Admiral Thrawn (and his legion) for company. Star Wars fans have been clamoring for the continuation of his story ever since, wanting to know if we’ll ever see him again, if the other rebels will ever see him again, and if he will ever make it back to his home galaxy.

Warning: spoilers ahead for the first six episodes of Ahsoka and all seasons of Rebels.

Some, but not all, of those questions have now been announced in Ahsoka episode 6, with Sabine Wren successfully journeying to Peridea alongside Morgan Elsbeth, Baylan Skol, and Shin Hati. There she came face to face with Thrawn again, but also became a pawn in his plan to find Ezra. Stocked with supplies from Thrawn’s Night-troopers, she went out into the wilderness of the planet, a natural cemetery of purrgils, and came face-to-face with her old friend Ezra.

Both of them are now adults—but exactly how much time has passed within the Star Wars universe since they saw each other last? Here’s what you need to know.

In a galaxy far, far away

The climactic finale of Rebels took place in 1 BBY, a year before the fall of the Empire. Ahsoka is set around 9 BBY, a full 10 years after the end of the season (or five years after the epilogue, if we’re getting picky).

This places Ezra at 28 years old, Sabine at 30. The last time they saw each other they were on the cusp of adulthood, just 18 and 20 years old. Now, much like the typical ages of those who watched Rebels then and are watching Ahsoka today, they are more mature and have clearly grown up a lot, despite being physically separated.

It will be interesting to see how this aging up affects their relationship moving forward. Could it confirm some of the long-standing ships of seeing Sabine and Ezra as a couple? Will it lead to conflict, especially once Ezra learns exactly what Sabine did to find him? That remains to be seen in the final two episodes of Ahsoka that we still have to go.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

