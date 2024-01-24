Looking to Binge ‘Bluey’? Good News: Its Episodes are Bite-Sized

Bluey, the children’s show about a rambunctious young blue heeler, has become a global phenomenon, bringing joy to children and adults alike. If you’re wondering if Bluey is worth the time commitment it takes to get into a new series, I’ve got good news! Bluey episodes are bite-sized treats.

Bluey focuses on 7-year-old Bluey Heeler, who lives with her family in Brisbane, Australia. Created by Joe Brumm, Bluey is full of family-friendly stories in which Bluey and her sister Bingo (both uncredited, to protect the child actors’ privacy) learn about the world through play and exploration. Bluey and Bingo live with their parents, Bandit (David McCormack) and Chilli (Melanie Zanetti), who encourage their kids to be work through their problems constructively and use their imaginations.

Sounds like your average kids’ show, right? Wrong. Bluey benefits from excellent writing, acting, and animation. Some episodes get experimental, putting the characters is weird and wonderful situations. Others are straight-up tearjerkers. If you put it on for your kids, you might find yourself sitting down to watch alongside them. If you don’t have kids, you might get hooked after you sample an episode to see what the fuss is about. Either way, it’s a fantastic show.

And here’s the best part! Unlike the steady creep of longer and longer TV episodes—45 minutes! 60 minutes! Two hours per episode!—Bluey episodes are delightful, bingeworthy nuggets.

So how long are Bluey episodes? Most Bluey episodes are nine minutes long, including opening and closing credits. Some run a little shorter, at eight minutes. The actual content of each episode is roughly seven minutes long.

But can a show really tell a whole story in that tiny amount of time? Sometimes, the best stories are the shortest ones. Remember how powerful Steven Universe was, with episodes that averaged about 10 minutes each? In a testament to the show’s writing, Bluey manages to tell coherent, satisfying stories within the short runtime of each episode.

So settle in and start binging! If you’re not sure where to start, you can check out our list of best Bluey episodes of all time, or our list of best Bluey episodes for adults. Enjoy!

