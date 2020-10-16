The How It Started vs. How It’s Going Meme Is Quite the Journey

We’ve been living in a fun world of new memes recently because … well, to be honest, what else is there to do online right now other than doom scrolling and making up jokes? The latest meme comes from sharing “how it started vs. how it’s going,” and because there isn’t any real guide into how these things work, everyone seems to have a different interpretation of the meme format.

There are relationship journeys, jokes, celebrities sharing their career paths, and so on and so forth. But it’s basically just a way of either inspiring people with your own journey or … well, making jokes because that’s what Twitter is for, right?

The meme is sort of all over the place. There are some people who post about their personal journeys.

How it started VS How it’s going pic.twitter.com/ps5NeRKtQh — Karlie Hustle (@THEkarliehustle) October 16, 2020

how it started how it’s going pic.twitter.com/Kj4iUFQvKq — cara but spooky 🎃 (@carackobama) October 16, 2020

How it started: How its going: pic.twitter.com/7hj56CW4Cf — Lomitos Suavecitos (@SuavesLomitos) October 12, 2020

How it started How it’s going pic.twitter.com/LGlp0FlLfd — KendraaaaAAAAAHHHHHHhhhh!! (@KendraJames_) October 16, 2020

To some posting memes.

How it started How’s it going pic.twitter.com/iySCWwxFr2 — Deion (@NeonDeion96) October 6, 2020

How it started How it’s going pic.twitter.com/Auzb81ZvIK — The Mary Sue (@TheMarySue) October 16, 2020

How it started How it’s going pic.twitter.com/2M7MiSzxsQ — Zack Kopplin (@ZackKopplin) October 16, 2020

How it started How it’s going pic.twitter.com/9OrTeJS3X3 — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) October 16, 2020

How it started How it’s going pic.twitter.com/dfbcZzaElS — austerity is theft (@wideofthepost) October 15, 2020

And to celebrities sharing their own journeys to fame and through their careers and relationships.

How it started: How it’s going: pic.twitter.com/rirskHYKIJ — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) October 8, 2020

HOW I PULLED UP: HOW WE COMING 😂 pic.twitter.com/hIYyicrfIj — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) October 7, 2020

Happy #NationalComingOutDay 🤸🏻✨💜 How it started How it’s going pic.twitter.com/wGCzUWJMzA — Alyson Stoner (@AlysonStoner) October 12, 2020

how it started: how its going: pic.twitter.com/u8pHGSxJEW — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) October 13, 2020

how it started how it‘s going pic.twitter.com/IqhdYaVZ3V — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) October 7, 2020

And, I personally love to see Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden’s journey.

How it started: How it’s going: pic.twitter.com/8IiIHfXCn0 — Dr. Jill Biden (@DrBiden) October 12, 2020

It’s a fun meme to partake in since it’s a bit all over the place and you can pretty much do whatever you want with it.

