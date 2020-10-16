comScore

The How It Started vs. How It’s Going Meme Is Quite the Journey

By Rachel LeishmanOct 16th, 2020, 2:25 pm

Mark Ruffalo How It's Going meme

We’ve been living in a fun world of new memes recently because … well, to be honest, what else is there to do online right now other than doom scrolling and making up jokes? The latest meme comes from sharing “how it started vs. how it’s going,” and because there isn’t any real guide into how these things work, everyone seems to have a different interpretation of the meme format.

There are relationship journeys, jokes, celebrities sharing their career paths, and so on and so forth. But it’s basically just a way of either inspiring people with your own journey or … well, making jokes because that’s what Twitter is for, right?

The meme is sort of all over the place. There are some people who post about their personal journeys.

To some posting memes.

And to celebrities sharing their own journeys to fame and through their careers and relationships.

And, I personally love to see Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden’s journey.

It’s a fun meme to partake in since it’s a bit all over the place and you can pretty much do whatever you want with it.

(via Buzzfeed, image: Sony Pictures Releasing/Marvel Entertainment)

