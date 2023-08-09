How Different Is the Full Version of ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ From Early Access?

Okay. I had a little over 100 hours put into the early access of Baldur’s Gate 3. In the time since the game fully released last week, I have added a little over 35 hours. I spent most of my weekend playing this game. I could have gone out, seen a movie, had a drink, but instead I lost myself in Tadpole Hell. I now dream of this game and think I’m still in it in the bleary early hours of the morning when I wake up to pee.

So, I feel like, at this point, I’m fairly qualified to discuss the ways in which the full release has changed, of which there are many. In fact, this game has truly delivered in the ways I was hoping it would, with all kinds of surprises sprinkled in there, too.

So, to those of you who are worried that a game that spent 3 years in Early Access might not be very different from its first iterations, nor entirely baked … I’m happy to announce it’s not only been baked all the way through, but it’s got layers to it that I didn’t even see coming.

Literal character development

(Larian Studios)

After all those years in early access, the main characters started to feel like a weird little digital family, so I wasn’t expecting them to be expanded upon during the first act alone. However, pretty much every character got a touch-up, which I quickly realized was the plan all along: There was only so much they could show us during EA, after all, resulting in the characters either being more cagey or rushed along in comfortability with the player.

Now, though, there’s more room for them to breathe, and it’s fascinating to see how their writing has evolved. Gale comes to mind the most, as he used to simultaneously be the most manipulative and piteous character in order to get his needs met. A lot of this had to do with the nature of his Netherese Orb, whose resolution didn’t come until the beginning of Act 2, so his conflict had to be constant.

But the Gale we get to meet in the full game is a lot more sympathetic, going to great lengths to protect you from the knowledge of his predicament until it’s absolutely necessary. What I find especially admirable is the fact that they didn’t just write him to be more “likable” for likability’s sake. They shifted his narrative in a way that still fits his character, yet makes the player want to help him more. And ultimately, they did this with all the characters, which is even more admirable.

Of course, Wyll got the biggest character development, since they basically rebuilt him from the ground up. Originally, Wyll was the cocky fraudulent son of a nobleman who was out for Goblin blood; he was cute, yet ultimately somewhat boring and undercooked. New Wyll, though? New Wyll bangs. I love this guy. He’s the epitome of “trying his best but can’t catch a break.” His story makes more sense, feels more fleshed-out, and is much more interesting—and it all ties into Karlach, who, of course, is more of a character than before, but we knew we’d be getting more of her later on.

The only thing I raise my eyebrows at is the fact that it feels like relationships progress a lot faster now, both friendships and romances. After maybe one in-game week, Shadowheart is telling me she’s never met anyone like me and I’m special enough to know the Super Enigmatic Trauma of Her Past. After I do one or two things Lae’zel likes, she wants to snap my little half-drow body in twain … sexually. I guess the stress of being on the road with a tadpole in your brain might heighten one’s sense of urgency, but still. Cool your jets, ladies.

… Oh, and yes, your pets can finally interact with one another. And it’s hella cute.

A more cinematic experience

(Larian Studios)

Old heads remember the days when we wouldn’t get many cutscenes, and if we did, we’d make a huge note of them. Now, there’s cutscenes everywhere, and they are gorgeous.

The framing of major events feels expertly cinematic, and even as a fast-clicker, I usually sit back and watch the whole thing play out. The animations, too, are really crisp and well-done, and they don’t have the trademark EA bugs that I’ve gotten so used to (i.e. melding with another character’s body, seeing heads do an Exorcist twist, etc.).

Even beyond the cutscenes, the writers have woven a narrative that feels epic, in the best way possible: they’re showing you, not simply telling you. Quests that once felt like level-grinding diversions now hold actual weight to them, and our companions are more involved than ever. I already know I’m going to do many other playthroughs, just to see how much more I missed the first couple times through.

Heightened intrigue

(Larian Studios)

The plot of the EA version was more cut and dry regarding the nature of the tadpoles, and what we should do with them. In particular, our “Dream Companion”—the second character you get to customize—felt more malicious in nature. The game framed your choosing to bolster your tadpole powers as giving in to an unknowably evil force.

Now, it’s much more uncertain. The character is now called the Guardian, and they’ve become so removed from their initial iteration that they’re like a different character altogether. The Guardian is much more understanding of our skepticism and offers guidance seemingly without any ulterior motive. They’re calm, gentle, and caring, and they’ll even give us advice outside of dreams, out in the world.

This is absolutely brilliant, because who knows what this being wants from us? And yet, after designing them however we’d like (my character is designed after a character I write about, so I made the Guardian look like her partner), it’s even more difficult to maintain a hostile, skeptical front. I really want to believe they have our best intentions in mind, whereas before, I was always quick to tell the Dream Companion off.

I suppose only time will tell?

Even more customization options

(Larian Studios)

So they already had a lot of options for faces and hair, but the madlads added even more. More! I counted at least two new faces for the half-elf alone, as well as another body type: BUFF. Hell yeah.

As well as this, they also added facial piercings, not just for your ears, but also for your brows, septum, and so on. Also regarding your face, you can now add freckles, wrinkles, vitiligo, heterochromia. And, yes, you can change your genitalia. Vulva B for me, baby.

There are two new races, as well, who look fantastic: half-orcs and Dragonborns. And, they added their last class, the Monk, along with a plethora of other subclasses we didn’t have access to in Early Access. Best of all, if you don’t like what you pick during the start of the game, you can respec and reclass whenever you’d like in camp.

So, is it really that different?

(Larian Studios)

Again, I put an ungodly amount of time in the early access game, so believe me when I say that the full release both feels like a dream and an entirely different game altogether. It’s smoother, it’s more engrossing, and it’s already proving to be one of my favorite games I’ve ever played.

Everything I’ve seen has showed me that this game was a total labor of love from start to finish, and it reflects very well on the finished product. If you were worried at all about this game, don’t be. It’s a game I think everyone ought to try, and a game I plan on playing over and over again, knowing there’s even more for me to discover within it.

(featured image: Larian Studios)

