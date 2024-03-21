‘House of the Dragon’ Drops Two Trailers for Season 2

Our long night is almost over. House of the Dragon finally returns this summer, and HBO has given us not one, but two new trailers for season 2.

HBO released “dueling” trailers for House of the Dragon season 2—one for the Greens and one for the Blacks. Sort of a choose your own adventure situation, but of course we’re all going to watch both of these trailers. At the end of the short teaser below, you’re given the option to choose which side you’re on:

If you go with Green, you’ll get a trailer from the perspective of Alicent and the Targaryens in King’s Landing, where that little jerk Aegon sits on the Iron Throne:

And if you go with the Blacks, you’ll get to check in with Queen Rhaenyra, determined to seize her rightful place on the throne:

Here’s the official synopsis for House of the Dragon season 2:

Westeros is on the brink of a bloody civil war with the Green and Black Councils fighting for King Aegon and Queen Rhaenyra, respectively. As each side believes theirs to be the rightful seat on the Iron Throne, the Green and Black trailers reflect those two perspectives in separate yet complementary halves of the same story. For global audiences, “All Must Choose” their side of House Targaryen as the realm fractures in season two.

Returning cast members include Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. Joining them for the next installment are Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull, Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers, Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower, Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong, Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull, Jamie Kenna as Ser Alfred Broome, Kieran Bew as Hugh, Tom Bennett as Ulf, Tom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark, and Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne.

House of the Dragon season 2 premieres on June 16.

(featured image: HBO)

