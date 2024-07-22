Next Week’s ‘House of the Dragon’ Episode Gets a Special SDCC Release Date

The latest chapter of HBO’s House of the Dragon is here, milking some of its most head-scratching narrative threads as the season 2 finale draws nearer. So, when will the penultimate episode land on HBO and Max? And what kind of surprises are in store for attendees of this year’s San Diego Comic-Con?

Warning! Spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon season 2, episode 6, “Smallfolk.”

Can someone please get Daemon (Matt Smith) a Dramamine? After all these episodes, the Targaryen not-quite-a-king is still having crazy dreams during his stint at Harrenhal. So far, he’s been mostly unsuccessful in rallying troops for Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) in the Riverlands, and time is running out now that the Greens, led by Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel), have left King’s Landing to march on Harrenhal. This time, instead of, well, reconnecting with his mother, Daemon apologizes to a dreamlike version of his brother in his sleep, with Paddy Considine making a crowd-pleasing cameo as King Viserys I. It’s too much for him to bear, and after his next psychotic breakdown, Daemon makes to flee to Dragonstone, but he’s stopped by Alys Rivers (Gayle Rankin)—she’s clearly cooking up a plan here.

Meanwhile, Rhaenyra gets cozy with her confidant Lady Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno) after her experiment to bond Ser Steffon Darklyn (Anthony Flanagan) to the dragon Seasmoke goes awry. Back at the Red Keep, the “smallfolk” of King’s Landing are growing increasingly angry, as their regents’ inaction to stop the blockade has left them all but starving. The ever-cerebral Mysaria sends ships of bread and fruit bearing the Targaryen banner, upping Rhaenyra’s ratings in the polls. Yay! However, the incident leaves Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and Helaena (Phia Saban) smack dab in the middle of a riot, which dare I say … deserved? For Alicent, at least. Not you, Helaena—you’re good. Oh, and Prince Regent Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) keeps tormenting his injured brother (Tom Glynn-Carney) as he lays bedridden. D*** move!

When does season 2, episode 7 of House of the Dragon arrive on streaming (and at San Diego Comic-Con)?

San Diego Comic-Con 2024 is right around the corner, and HBO plans to celebrate in a big way—by airing the penultimate episode of House of the Dragon season 2 early. Attendees can catch an advance screening of episode 7 in room 6A on Friday, July 26 at 10:30 PM PT. For those skipping this year’s con, the next installment will arrive at its usual time of 9PM ET/6PM PT on Sunday, July 28 on both HBO and Max. There’s no bad way to watch this thing, as either way, it’s sure to be an action-packed episode.

Let’s be real: the last two episodes of House of the Dragon‘s sophomore season have been a wee bit drawn-out, especially since Princess Rhaenys’ (Eve Best) sacrifice in the closing moments of “The Red Dragon and the Gold.” Still, if George RR Martin’s Fire & Blood novel is anything to go by, we’ve got a lot of ground left to cover before the finale. All-out war is on the horizon, and there’s bound to be plenty of politicking, bloodshed, and betrayals before then. With just two episodes left to go, only time will tell if Team Alicent or Team Rhaenyra will rein supreme by the end of the season.

