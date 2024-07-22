This Week’s ‘House of The Dragon’ Funniest Tweets Hoot for Rhaenyra, Tire of Harrenhal

House of the Dragon season 2 episode 6 was like a well balanced meal. We got a bunch of Rhaenyra and Alicent parallels, four full grown and one baby dragon, a new queer ship, and Daemon doing some more soul-searching at Harrenhal.

Recommended Videos

And having had their fill, fans burped out some hilarious memes! And what better to take the temperature of how much the episode was loved or disliked, right?

taking a break from political chaos to indulge in more political chaos. #HOTD #DemDragons — Queen Crashout ❤️‍? (@OhHalesNaww) July 22, 2024

For one, fans are rooting for the Rhaenyra and Mysaria team-up, and their little food delivery trick that seems to have stirred up a riot in King’s Landing. To pull that off all the way from Dragonstone? Such queens, these two!

Rhaenyra used uber eats to start a riot. — Kevín (@KevOnStage) July 22, 2024

Rhaenyra after getting the small folk on her side, slapping a man back into his place, and getting some action from her huncle’s ex #HouseOfTheDragon #HOTD #HOTDS2 pic.twitter.com/HjPN5UdFeu — Clare ? (@rhaenyshive) July 22, 2024

The kiss between Rhaenyra and Mysaria blew minds and bore memes, with some imagining a scenario where Jacaerys not only sensed the vibes between his mother and Mysaria but also shipped them!

jace and his new step daddy pic.twitter.com/q5vSBYNW7R — j ❦ ??| hotd spoilers (@ladylaogai) July 21, 2024

Jace texting Daemon from Dragonstone like “Dad, come home, your ex is putting the moves on Mom.” #HouseoftheDragon #DemDragons pic.twitter.com/cpnKvoXtnL — Kayla Charisse (@KayCharisse) July 22, 2024

my boy has gone thru 4 step-parents already ? he's exhausted!!! https://t.co/W3ix2XH0oZ pic.twitter.com/QegTzBcFhE — rosé ? (@rosehearys) July 22, 2024

rhaenyra should do what aegon the conqueror did and take two wives ? pic.twitter.com/1Uyu5tZhck — ♱ yanna ♱ mourning victoria neuman (@rhaenicentyuri) July 22, 2024

The cheer for Seasmoke the dragon snubbing any unwanted advances and going after what he wanted instead of settling for less was loud and clear!

Nah I’m crying bro. This really was Seasmoke’s face when Ser Steffon tried to mount him #HOTD

pic.twitter.com/9Pv1fJJ6Z9 — rondo. (@Koffy_9) July 22, 2024

Seasmoke when he saw that white man pic.twitter.com/aLKqkgxPV0 — Migo Targaryen (@JBW90) July 22, 2024

Two black men talking about their dad while getting a hair cut might be the blackest scene in the entire franchise. #HouseOfTheDragon #HOTD pic.twitter.com/CsoGjiSqmL — Justin ? SDCC (@Freddiesroomate) July 22, 2024

Meanwhile, there was plenty happening in the Red Keep to keep the memes incoming and turn us red with laughter—the “brotherly love” between Aemond and Aegon, Aemond firing his mom and snubbing Lord Larys, and the latter planning his revenge through Aegon!

me watching Alicent get attacked in that mini ass riot and acquire the SAME WOUND SHE GAVE RHAENYRA #HOTDS2 #DemDragons #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/9bm9dorHNN — reej (@_arijjj_) July 22, 2024

Larys: “my prince it’s an honor that I never considered”



Aemond: “Not to serve as hand, you toad. Go fetch Otto” #HouseOfTheDragon #HOTD pic.twitter.com/lEfDMJaaU9 — Sancheezzzy (@Scoby20) July 22, 2024

What wasn’t appreciated was the whole Harrenhal arc, which seems to be taking up precious real estate every week in this eight-episode season. Wise ones would like to think that the House of the Dragon team is avoiding the Game of Thrones problem where the time passing between events that happened over years didn’t quite make sense onscreen as they happened over weeks.

But Daemon has been in Harrenhal for weeks now, doing nothing more than getting haunted by Alys Rivers. And some fans are growing restless of an important character’s idyllic pacing, calling for the Harrenhal arc to end.

Daemon in S1 vs S2 of #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/5zqzrZJDRT — Redanian Intelligence (@RedanianIntel) July 22, 2024

the haunting of harrenhal is tired please let’s speed this up and move tf ON #hotd pic.twitter.com/dTCNj1GSX1 — sihaya ⏳ (@shanisoverit) July 22, 2024

Me watching another episode of Daemon hallucinating at Harrenhal #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/xOyYj8nJTK — Jon Snow (@LordSnow) July 22, 2024

WILL IT EVER END#HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/JObVt7Z8BL — House of the Dragon News (@HOTDNewsHBO) July 22, 2024

caraxes whenever daemon finally gets tf up outta harrenhal #houseofthedragon pic.twitter.com/aiD9UgyvUd — ash (@itsashleetho) July 22, 2024

Despite the restlessness with Daemon’s Harrenhal arc, the appearance of Paddy Considine as Viserys Targaryen in Daemon’s dream, and the tender moment the two shared was loved by all!

Paddy Considine and Matt Smith behind-the-scenes of Episode 6 #HouseOfTheDragon ??



“It was brief, but I can't tell you how happy I was to go back to HOUSE OF THE DRAGON to see my old friends. I've really missed evervone. It was a chance to put the costume on one last time and… pic.twitter.com/spC3eU59cx — westerosies (@westerosies) July 22, 2024

matt and paddy are back!!!



pic.twitter.com/Nn2w1Fqcet — matt smith thinker ? (@thinkmattsmith) July 22, 2024

Seeing Paddy Considine play Viserys on my screen again pic.twitter.com/8AgT31UwbD — Nerd Soup Aaron (@nerdsoupmonkey) July 22, 2024

Let’s not forget, no matter who wins or loses this game of thrones, the real winner is this good boy!

Cheese’s dog had showed up in nearly every episode. He is the star of the show ? #HouseOfTheDragon #HOTD #DragonsYall pic.twitter.com/wKgZTWi81Z — Black Girl Nerds (@BlackGirlNerds) July 22, 2024

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy