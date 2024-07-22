This Week’s ‘House of The Dragon’ Funniest Tweets Hoot for Rhaenyra, Tire of Harrenhal

House of the Dragon season 2 episode 6 was like a well balanced meal. We got a bunch of Rhaenyra and Alicent parallels, four full grown and one baby dragon, a new queer ship, and Daemon doing some more soul-searching at Harrenhal.
And having had their fill, fans burped out some hilarious memes! And what better to take the temperature of how much the episode was loved or disliked, right?
For one, fans are rooting for the Rhaenyra and Mysaria team-up, and their little food delivery trick that seems to have stirred up a riot in King’s Landing. To pull that off all the way from Dragonstone? Such queens, these two!
The kiss between Rhaenyra and Mysaria blew minds and bore memes, with some imagining a scenario where Jacaerys not only sensed the vibes between his mother and Mysaria but also shipped them!
The cheer for Seasmoke the dragon snubbing any unwanted advances and going after what he wanted instead of settling for less was loud and clear!
Meanwhile, there was plenty happening in the Red Keep to keep the memes incoming and turn us red with laughter—the “brotherly love” between Aemond and Aegon, Aemond firing his mom and snubbing Lord Larys, and the latter planning his revenge through Aegon!
What wasn’t appreciated was the whole Harrenhal arc, which seems to be taking up precious real estate every week in this eight-episode season. Wise ones would like to think that the House of the Dragon team is avoiding the Game of Thrones problem where the time passing between events that happened over years didn’t quite make sense onscreen as they happened over weeks.
But Daemon has been in Harrenhal for weeks now, doing nothing more than getting haunted by Alys Rivers. And some fans are growing restless of an important character’s idyllic pacing, calling for the Harrenhal arc to end.
Despite the restlessness with Daemon’s Harrenhal arc, the appearance of Paddy Considine as Viserys Targaryen in Daemon’s dream, and the tender moment the two shared was loved by all!
Let’s not forget, no matter who wins or loses this game of thrones, the real winner is this good boy!
Published: Jul 22, 2024 03:26 pm