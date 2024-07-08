The Best Tweets About ‘House of the Dragon’s ‘Red Dragon and the Gold’ Really Nail It

Everyone clamoring for a battle sequence on House of the Dragon, y’all happy now? Season 2 episode 4, “The Red Dragon and the Gold,” finally gave us war, and it was perfect, but also heartbreaking. But trust fans to find a humorous, meme-shaped silver lining in this dark cloud, too.
Spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon season 2 episode 4!
What happened in “The Red Dragon and the Gold”?
To give you a quick idea of what went down in this week’s episode, Daemon’s starring in a haunted house movie at Harrenhal, having all sorts of visions about his current and ex wives. Rhaenyra returns to Dragonstone from King’s Landing, and Jaecaerys questions her rash actions. However, she finally agrees to start the war by dispatching a dragon to fight at Rook’s Rest. Princess Rhaenys volunteers.
Meanwhile, Ser Criston Cole and Ser Gwayne Hightower are reclaiming castles in the Crownlands and laying waste to any house that doesn’t swear fealty to King Aegon, such as House Darklyn (Ser Steffon Darklyn is the Kingsguard to Rhaenyra). They’re also adding more soldiers to their army and marching on Rook’s Rest instead of the expected route to Harrenhal.
King Aegon, feeling undermined in his authority by Cole and Aemond’s change in the plan, throws a tantrum. He’s told by his mother, Alicent, to shut up, sit his royal backside down on the Iron Throne, and just play his part of being a king. Of course, Aegon doesn’t listen and flies his dragon Sunfyre to battle.
Unbeknownst to Ser Gwayne, King Aegon, and Rhaenys, Rook’s Rest is a trap. Aemond lies in wait to attack with Vhagar, but Aegon flies in unexpectedly to meet the veterans Rhaenys and her dragon Meleys. Despite knowing it might hurt his brother, Aemond orders dragonfyre from Vhagar, which wounds both Sunfyre and Meleys, and Sunfyre falls down. Meleys is able to survive, and could’ve won, if not for Vhagar mounting a sneak attack, bringing down both dragon and rider atop a castle tower of House Staunton.
From tributes to the Queen That Never Was, Princess Rhaenys (RIP) and her old gal, the Red Queen Meleys, to comparing King Aegon to Prince Charles from The Crown, and the usual hating on Ser Criston Cole who called Rhaenyra “The Whore of Dragonstone,” fans spewed memes like dragonfyre on X. Here are some of the best!
Dem Dragons, y’all!