The Best Tweets About ‘House of the Dragon’s ‘Red Dragon and the Gold’ Really Nail It

Everyone clamoring for a battle sequence on House of the Dragon, y’all happy now? Season 2 episode 4, “The Red Dragon and the Gold,” finally gave us war, and it was perfect, but also heartbreaking. But trust fans to find a humorous, meme-shaped silver lining in this dark cloud, too.

Spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon season 2 episode 4!

What happened in “The Red Dragon and the Gold”?

To give you a quick idea of what went down in this week’s episode, Daemon’s starring in a haunted house movie at Harrenhal, having all sorts of visions about his current and ex wives. Rhaenyra returns to Dragonstone from King’s Landing, and Jaecaerys questions her rash actions. However, she finally agrees to start the war by dispatching a dragon to fight at Rook’s Rest. Princess Rhaenys volunteers.

“We’re off to battle again, old girl.” #RooksRest pic.twitter.com/wh0A9wReCx — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) July 8, 2024

Meanwhile, Ser Criston Cole and Ser Gwayne Hightower are reclaiming castles in the Crownlands and laying waste to any house that doesn’t swear fealty to King Aegon, such as House Darklyn (Ser Steffon Darklyn is the Kingsguard to Rhaenyra). They’re also adding more soldiers to their army and marching on Rook’s Rest instead of the expected route to Harrenhal.

King Aegon, feeling undermined in his authority by Cole and Aemond’s change in the plan, throws a tantrum. He’s told by his mother, Alicent, to shut up, sit his royal backside down on the Iron Throne, and just play his part of being a king. Of course, Aegon doesn’t listen and flies his dragon Sunfyre to battle.

Having a sibling argument in a secret language in the middle of a council meeting is amazing #demdragons #dragonsyall #hotd #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/gZqC3mRTGW — Elephants but (@Sureasyoureborn) July 8, 2024

Unbeknownst to Ser Gwayne, King Aegon, and Rhaenys, Rook’s Rest is a trap. Aemond lies in wait to attack with Vhagar, but Aegon flies in unexpectedly to meet the veterans Rhaenys and her dragon Meleys. Despite knowing it might hurt his brother, Aemond orders dragonfyre from Vhagar, which wounds both Sunfyre and Meleys, and Sunfyre falls down. Meleys is able to survive, and could’ve won, if not for Vhagar mounting a sneak attack, bringing down both dragon and rider atop a castle tower of House Staunton.

From tributes to the Queen That Never Was, Princess Rhaenys (RIP) and her old gal, the Red Queen Meleys, to comparing King Aegon to Prince Charles from The Crown, and the usual hating on Ser Criston Cole who called Rhaenyra “The Whore of Dragonstone,” fans spewed memes like dragonfyre on X. Here are some of the best!

hotd characters: we need to win the war



Daemon’s subplot: #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/XjpBDteDpf — westerosies (@westerosies) July 8, 2024

“we’re off to battle again, old girl” pic.twitter.com/zb8zQepQAJ — luis | RHAENYS WE LOVE YOU (@fkadaenerys) July 8, 2024

VHAGAR YOU OLD STUPID DRAGON COUNT YOUR DAYS #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/9hGbTk8aNr — rhaenyra targaryen's lawyer (@Targ_Nation) July 8, 2024

Aemond checking on aegon #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/BzCpj9zeaw — Tia ᴰᵃʷᵍ certified alicentcel (@ellipsixm) July 8, 2024

The entire kingdom is in flames and this is Jacaerys and Aemond at any given moment pic.twitter.com/5JGrKBndsh — Kenjac (@JackKennedy) July 1, 2024

With Eve Best gone who is going to hate on daemon… pic.twitter.com/OHMEw5bYCw — river (@jemilyhosie) July 8, 2024

If I send you this, just know I fuck wit you, but we on a DUMMY mission#demthrones #demdragons #HOTD pic.twitter.com/X6cyTfY430 — First Brokage (@bmthreezy) July 8, 2024

Vhagar hiding behind that tiny castle #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/gKW0gV61py — Free Folk Memes (@FreeFolkMemes) July 8, 2024

if this old hag has a million haters, i'm one of them if it has one hater, it's me. if it has no haters, i am dead#HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/qCFOUWYVYW — A ౨ৎ hotd spoilers (@rhaenyrasrealm) July 8, 2024

Jace “Keep my wife’s name out of your mouth” Targaryen

#HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/m7Gh4kzRWV — dragon queen (@targrealness) July 8, 2024

Viserys watching #HouseOfTheDragon S2 from heaven pic.twitter.com/n8GEW0wbYV — Free Folk Memes (@FreeFolkMemes) July 2, 2024

Dem Dragons, y’all!

