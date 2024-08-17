Hongjoong Kim attends A Conversation with ATEEZ at GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live on July 22, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Category:
Big on the Internet

Hongjoong from ATEEZ is never beating the ‘short captain’ allegations

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|

Published: Aug 17, 2024 06:24 pm

The tallest member in the group is Yunho, standing at 6’2”, while the shortest members are 5’8”. Where do you think Hongjoong, the leader of ATEEZ, stands?

Recommended Videos

It’s not really much of a question, given that ATEEZ fans (ATINY) tend to call Hongjoong their “short captain” for his height. Some fans even exaggerate and say that Hongjoong is 4’11”. Memes aside, nobody in ATEEZ is actually that short. Even Hongjoong, who is usually laughed at for his height, is 5’8”. That being said, 5’8” is definitely not short. Hongjoong even became an ambassador for Balmain in 2023, proving he’s model material despite the jokes around his height.

That difference isn’t noticeable until fans see members standing next to each other. There have been many clips from fans who couldn’t help but notice the height difference between Hongjoong and the other members. Even the members themselves lean into the jokes. Recently, there was a viral clip of Hongjoong immediately turning to a fan once his height was brought up. The fan was recording Hongjoong, and they said, “Omg, I’m taller than him.”

Despite his title as the ‘short captain,’ Hongjoong isn’t the only member of ATEEZ who’s 5’8”. Wooyoung shares the same height as the leader. Oftentimes, if Hongjoong isn’t receiving the brunt of the short jokes, then Wooyoung is. It’s just a fact of life for the short people out there.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) has been a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue since 2023. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy, she (happily) rejected law school in 2021 and has been a full-time content writer since. Vanessa is currently taking her Master's degree in Japanese Studies in hopes of deepening her understanding of the country's media culture in relation to pop culture, women, and queer people like herself. She speaks three languages but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.