Hongjoong from ATEEZ is never beating the ‘short captain’ allegations

The tallest member in the group is Yunho, standing at 6’2”, while the shortest members are 5’8”. Where do you think Hongjoong, the leader of ATEEZ, stands?

Recommended Videos

It’s not really much of a question, given that ATEEZ fans (ATINY) tend to call Hongjoong their “short captain” for his height. Some fans even exaggerate and say that Hongjoong is 4’11”. Memes aside, nobody in ATEEZ is actually that short. Even Hongjoong, who is usually laughed at for his height, is 5’8”. That being said, 5’8” is definitely not short. Hongjoong even became an ambassador for Balmain in 2023, proving he’s model material despite the jokes around his height.

That difference isn’t noticeable until fans see members standing next to each other. There have been many clips from fans who couldn’t help but notice the height difference between Hongjoong and the other members. Even the members themselves lean into the jokes. Recently, there was a viral clip of Hongjoong immediately turning to a fan once his height was brought up. The fan was recording Hongjoong, and they said, “Omg, I’m taller than him.”

“omg im taller than h-”

“HOW WAS THE SHOW”



IM DEAD ?

pic.twitter.com/xl95tNqTTQ — Vids ✨ MINGI MONTH (@_Iamwaffled) July 22, 2024

Despite his title as the ‘short captain,’ Hongjoong isn’t the only member of ATEEZ who’s 5’8”. Wooyoung shares the same height as the leader. Oftentimes, if Hongjoong isn’t receiving the brunt of the short jokes, then Wooyoung is. It’s just a fact of life for the short people out there.

i love this picture bc it feels like mingi is trying to fit in at the little guy committee pic.twitter.com/vecRHTLFzG — alma ? misses ateez (@mattwooks) August 15, 2024

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy