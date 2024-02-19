Here Are the Ages and Birthdates of All ATEEZ Members, Whatever Your Purpose

Are you really here for their birthdays, or are you here to check the zodiac signs of every ATEEZ member to see if the stars will align for you and your bias? Every ATEEZ fan has asked that question of their ages at some point, so you’re not alone in this.

But there’s no harm in confirming how old all the ATEEZ members are, especially when many 4th-gen idols are debuting younger by the year. Although ATEEZ is also a 4th-generation group, many of their members have been training for years before their debut.

If you’re a new ATINY, this is how old the ATEEZ members are as of this article’s publication date, though their birthdates are included so you can do the math yourself. You can save these dates so that you’ll never miss out on a VLive from ATEEZ on their birthdays.

Member Birthday Age Jeong Yunho March 23, 1999 24 Park Seonghwa April 3, 1998 25 Kang Yeosang June 15, 1999 24 Choi San July 10, 1999 24 Song Mingi August 9, 1999 24 Choi JongHo October 12, 2000 23 Kim Hongjoong November 7, 1995 25 Jung Wooyoung November 26, 1999 24

South Korea’s government stopped counting ages based on the lunar calendar back in 2023, so these are both the local and international ages of all the ATEEZ members as of 2024. Yunho is ATEEZ’s first birthday celebrant in March, and Wooyoung will be the last in November. Five members of ATEEZ will be celebrating their 25th birthdays in 2024. Two members will be turning 26. JongHo, the maknae of the group (youngest), will be turning 24.

(featured image: KQ Entertainment)

