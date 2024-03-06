When Is ‘The Rings of Power’ Season 2 Coming to Amazon Prime?

It has been almost two years since The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 1 premiered on Amazon. With filming on season 2 officially wrapped, viewers are likely wondering when the season will debut.

The Rings of Power is the first live-action TV show adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings universe. Amazon caused quite a stir when it managed to secure the TV rights to The Lord of the Rings from Tolkien’s estate, paying an estimated $250 million. Meanwhile, the streaming service went all in on the Middle-earth series, ordering five seasons and investing $1 billion in the series, making it one of the most expensive TV shows ever made. When season 1 arrived in 2022, it was largely well-received by critics, although fans of the franchise were critical of its lack of connection to Tolkien’s work.

The Rings of Power season 1 takes place during the Second Age of Middle-earth and follows the rise of Sauron (Charlie Vickers) after the defeat of Dark Lord Morgoth and the events leading up to the forging of the three Rings of Power. Season 2 is expected to pick up right where season 1 left off, further exploring Sauron’s rise to power and influence over Middle-earth, as well as The Stranger’s (Daniel Weyman) journey to the mysterious land of Rhûn. So, when can viewers expect season 2 to land on Amazon Prime for streaming?

Does The Rings of Power season 2 have an Amazon release date?

Unfortunately, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power does not yet have an official streaming release date. However, it is confirmed to be releasing sometime in 2024. It is expected to arrive sooner rather than later, given that filming on season 2 officially wrapped in June of 2023. The show was also fortunate to wrap filming weeks before the SAG-AFTRA strike began, thus saving it from major production delays.

As a result, a release date should be forthcoming. Season 1 premiered just slightly over a year after filming wrapped. If season 2 follows this pattern, it could arrive as early as July 2024. Amazon could also be aiming for a September release date, given that season 1 premiered on September 1, 2022. Ultimately, a fall or late summer release date sounds very doable for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2.

