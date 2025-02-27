Hold on, did Marvel just confirm Scarlet Witch’s fate?

WandaVision gave Elizabeth Olsen the opportunity to shine as Wanda Maximoff before Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness destroyed her character. After she was left for dead in that film, a recent Marvel comic issue appears to have confirmed whether she’s gone for good.

At the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Wanda is presumed dead after destroying Mount Wundagore, but “death” is rarely final when it comes to Marvel characters. Marvel Comics’ TVA #3, published on Feb. 26, 2025, might have just confirmed what fans have been speculating all along: Wanda’s alive?!

In the new issue, Spider-Gwen walks through the Time Variance Authority headquarters where we catch a glimpse of what looks to be Scarlet Witch in some kind of stasis pod. Since the TVA is known for its time travel shenanigans, this isn’t necessarily the MCU’s Scarlet Witch, but her outfit looks like that of her MCU counterpart. That has to be intentional!

(Marvel Comics)

The comic doesn’t 100% confirm whether MCU Wanda is back, especially as it’s not clear how it ties in with the canon, but it does offer more compelling evidence that Wanda will return. Okay, none of us really believed she was meant to be gone for good, but nothing is set in stone when it comes to the MCU. It worried me when Elizabeth Olsen herself told Jimmy Kimmel she believed her character to be dead, but I held out hope when Olsen said she “would like to figure out how to cleverly be undead” so she could return. “We need to find the smartest writers to figure out how to make this all make sense,” Olsen said.

Will Wanda Maximoff return to the MCU?

The people behind the MCU have been leaving hints that those “smartest writers” have been working hard to bring Wanda back. WandaVision and Agatha All Along writers Jac Schaeffer and Megan McDonnell are rumored to be working on an untitled Scarlet Witch movie slated for a 2026 release. A Scarlet Witch movie written by the people who know how to give her the character development she deserves? Yes, please. Schaeffer played coy when asked about the film during the Agatha All Along premiere, saying, “We all want Wanda, so fingers crossed that’s a thing that happens.”

Schaeffer might not have to cross her fingers for long. Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige has all but confirmed Wanda will return, telling Brazilian publication Omelete at last year’s D23, “We’re excited to find out when and how the Scarlet Witch might return” (emphasis mine). You see that word in bold? That’s right: He said “when,” not if! Regardless of how it happens, I can’t wait to see Scarlet Witch return to the MCU. I just hope it’s as Elizabeth Olsen and with a script she deserves.

