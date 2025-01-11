Hoda Kotb’s ‘Today Show’ sendoff was a star-studded event

After 17 years of The Today Show, Hoda Kotb has left the building–literally, not figuratively, in her last appearance on Hoda & Jenna. To borrow a phrase from another 30 Rockefeller Plaza icon, Stefon, The Today Show‘s “Hoda-bration” for Kotb’s last day hosting the fourth hour had everything: special guests, musical performances, and a tunnel of love.

Kotb announced her imminent departure from the morning show back in October 2024. Her final show on January 10, 2025 was dedicated to her many years of service. As it should be! She’s an absolute icon.

The line-up of celebrities made this a Today Show to remember.

Several special guests stopped by The Today Show and Today With Hoda & Jenna to wish Kotb luck and celebrate her time with NBC: Jimmy Fallon, Gayle King, Today Show host Savannah Guthrie, Simone Biles, Maria Shriver, and of course Kathie Lee Gifford. (If you didn’t experience the dynamic duo’s era when it was happening, there’s a great “No Context Kathie Lee & Hoda” X account providing daily hilarious videos you can and should follow.)

The guests read letters and shared heartfelt messages. Fallon presented Kotb with a gift that was as thoughtful as it was hilarious. He gave her a framed piece of carpet from the elevators at 30 Rock. Shriver came on to discuss how she and Kotb previously framed her departure as a “repotting” instead of a retirement. When she finally departed at the end of the fourth hour, Kotb rode away in a car with “Just Repotted” decorations and streamers.

A few stars also sent in video messages, including Oprah Winfrey, Carson Daly, Al Roker, Dateline correspondent Keith Morrison, and Jamie Lee Curtis. The latter was supposed to appear live on the show as a guest to promote The Last Showgirl. She canceled her trip due to the wildfires in California. The variety of appearances served to highlight not only Kotb’s time hosting the fourth hour of The Today Show but also her work on Dateline, NBC’s biannual Olympics coverage, and at special holiday events like the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Rockefeller Plaza Christmas tree lighting.

“Fancy Like” singer Walker Hayes showed up to sing his song “Wednesdays” as a farewell serenade. He actually co-wrote with Kotb. The song is about celebrating the ordinary days in life with your family and friends. “If you love Wednesdays,” Kotb said on the show, “you’ll love your life.”

But a performance from Kermit the Frog stole the show.

Easily, the highlight of the “Hoda-bration” was Kermit singing “Rainbow Connection.” Kotb sings the song to her daughter Hope and Haley every night. The girls joined their mom on the air for the adorable performance. How sweet is that?! Kermit wasn’t the only muppet to stop by the studio this week. On January 9, Elmo, Grover, and Abby Cadaby said goodbye to Kotb. They even presented her with a book titled H is for Hoda. It’s so clear that everyone at NBC and beyond loved Kotb. But it’s also clear that everyone is happy that she made the decision to leave on her own terms. Best retirement party ever!

