These Historical Errors in ‘Bridgerton’ Are Driving Fans Up the Wall

Bridgerton released part one of season 3 on May 16, and fans immediately ate it up. We love watching the relationship between Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton bloom, and if you’re anywhere on BridgertonTok, then you’d know everyone has been buzzing about that carriage scene.

Recommended Videos

However, for a series set between 1813 and 1827 (i.e., the Regency Era), Bridgerton includes some modern-day elements that feel really out of place. Did a time traveler enter the Bridgerton universe? Certain historical errors are proving hard to ignore as viewers continue pointing out the inaccuracies online.

Fake nails and lashes? In this day and age?

One of the biggest historical errors can be seen in the way the women of Bridgerton are styled. As the central focus of this season, Nicola Coughlan receives much of the screentime as Penelope Featherington. It didn’t take people long to realize Miss Penelope is wearing fake nails or acrylics.

TikTok user Audi Laurent pointed out her Penelope’s nails, explaining how it takes her out of the show. She also points out Penelope’s “12mm cat-eye lash extensions.”

@audigasmsss #stitch with @Audi Laurent|YT:Audi Laurent? sis was cuteee don’t get me wrong and i know it’s a fantasy and not meant to be accurate but it was just distracting tbh???yall eating me up for own opinion and i dont like that ?#bridgertonseason3 ♬ original sound – Audi Laurent|YT:Audi Laurent?

However, it is not just Nicola Coughlan wearing fake eyelashes on Bridgerton. The other women in the show are also seen with falsies. The most obvious may be Hannah Dodd, who plays Francesca Bridgerton on the show.

Their make-up is also earning the ire of some viewers. The women of Bridgerton are often in full-glam, which would not have been the case in the 1800s. Their faces are contoured and highlighted, a choice that some viewers feel detracts from the historical setting. During the famous carriage scene, Nicola Coughlan is seen with a dark smokey eye featuring some glitter, which some have pointed out as simply unrealistic for that time period.

And then there’s the botox speculation

Another thing drawing attention is Colin Bridgerton’s face. Some are speculating that the actor, Luke Newton, might have undergone botox, which made it more difficult for him to brood during certain scenes.

@yardfarmer.co At first, I was like what is happening with Colin Bridgerton’s face? Then I realized it doesn’t move. So Colin definitely has botox. I am not anti-botox but for a romantic lead the lack of facial expressions is really getting to me! ALSO, Francesca Bridgerton is Autistic which is pretty cool. #bridgerton #bridgertonnetflix ♬ original sound – Daryl | Sustainable Landscapes

On top of that, some viewers are complaining that he looks heavily airbrushed, to the point that it appears to have no pores.

The complaints are not on Luke Newton, however, with Bridgerton fans commenting that he looked amazing during the press tour for the show. Instead, the blame is falling on the Bridgerton team, who were overall very “out of it” in terms of styling for this season.

While the historical inaccuracies bother some viewers, most fans don’t seem to care. After all, at the end of the day, it’s a Netflix show. Most people aren’t watching Bridgerton because it’s historically accurate, but rather for the rich connections between the characters.

The second part of Bridgerton season 3 hits Netflix on June 13.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more