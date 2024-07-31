Netflix’s ‘His Three Daughters’ Is Going to Destroy Us Emotionally

In a coming together of three mercurial talents, Elizabeth Olsen, Carrie Coon, and Natasha Lyonne’s His Three Daughters will open in select theaters on September 6, 2024.

The emotional family drama will get a global Netflix release on September 20, after the streamer acquired its worldwide distribution rights for a reported sum of $7 million at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival following its September 9 premiere.

The film premiered to immaculate reception from the critics, who lauded the performances of its three leads. Written and directed by Azazel Jacobs, the film follows three estranged sisters who are forced to reunite to care for their ailing father. Jacobs, the son of experimental filmmaker Ken Jacobs, has made a name for himself in the indie film community, conjuring up releases such as The GoodTimesKid, Terri, The Lovers, and French Exit, for which veteran actress Michelle Pfeiffer received a Golden Globe nomination.

You can watch the trailer for the movie here:

The trio of actresses serves as executive producers on the film along with Maya Rudolph, Peter Friedland, Neil Shah, Sophia Lin, and Danielle Renfrew Behrens. Babylon and Three Body Problem star Jovan Adepo, Jay O. Sanders (JFK), Rudy Galvan, Jose Febus, and Jasmine Bracey make up the supporting cast.

His Three Daughters appears to be Netflix’s latest bet for award season, following their successes with Roma, The Irishman, Marriage Story, The Trial of Chicago 7, Mank, Don’t Look Up, The Power of the Dog, Maestro, and All Quiet on the Western Front, all of which were nominated in the Best Film category at the Oscars.

The trailer suggests that the movie will be an emotional wringer, and there is general anticipation among fans regarding Olsen, Coon, and Lyonne’s performances. They stand a great chance at earning lead or supporting actress accolades in the upcoming year, having shown shades of brilliance over the years on both TV and the big screen.

