‘His lullaby album’: Tom Sandoval trying to prove he is a singer on ‘The Traitors’ is peak television

The most hated man on the internet is rubbing is co-stars on The Traitors the wrong way. Mainly because his warped idea that he can sing has now made an appearance on the show.

Tom Sandoval, known as the man who cheated on his partner of 9 years on national television and then pretended like he was the victim, is currently on The Traitors. For the most part, Sandoval has been in the background and not bothering anyone, which was a surprising turn of events. If you know Sandoval from his time on Vanderpump Rules, you know that he is not one to sit back and be silent. Ever. But that wasn’t the case on The Traitors. Until now.

He helped push to get Boston Rob voted out of the show and it gave Sandoval the confidence he needed to be his annoying self. In the most recent episode, he spent the entire episode talking about how musically gifted he is and yet somehow, he was failing the simple task of humming a nursery rhyme to his fellow players back at the mansion.

Now, to be fair: He was taking it way too seriously. For some reason, Sandoval thought that he had to be musically gifted in order to share notes with people over the phone. It was not that serious and when others were complaining that he was bad at it, it resulted in me dying of laughter on my couch. As someone who was tuned in to Sandoval’s turn as a rockstar after he cheated on Ariana Madix very publicly, I think it is genuinely hilarious that is co-stars on The Traitors mocked his singing “ability.”

Tom Sandoval really stepped in it this week

Another moment that made it genuinely FUNNY watching Sandoval panic was when he claimed that women are better cheaters than men. IRONIC. He claimed he was attempting to say that women are better at being Traitors than men are but he said cheaters. It is wild given his recent history and how he famously cheated on Ariana Madix and then tried to turn everyone he knew against her when he was the one who cheated with her best friend. But alas, this is The Traitors and not Sandoval’s turn as a traitor in his own love life.

But the response to Sandoval saying that women are better “cheaters” really made this episode glorious. The minute the words left his mouth, everyone at the table jumped on him. Someone said that everyone needed to “vote Tom out” and someone else said we KNOW that YOU know about cheating and it genuinely was one of the funniest moments on the show as a whole.

Sandoval doesn’t deserve praise and while he once made great television, the way he hurt Ariana Madix is frankly unforgivable. Watching everyone just put up with him on The Traitors and not actually listen to him? That’s funny. And everyone mocking his “musical” abilities this week was just the icing on the cake. He’s still the worst though.

