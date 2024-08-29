I’d never heard of HEYDUDE sneakers until their ‘Beetlejuice’ collaboration

I’d never heard of HEYDUDE before, but their Beetlejuice Beetlejuice x HEYDUDE sneakers certainly turned my head. It doesn’t matter if you haven’t watched Beetlejuice 2 yet. These HEYDUDE collaboration sneakers are a must-have for fans and slip-on sneaker lovers alike.

These slip-on sneakers pay homage to Beetlejuice’s famous pinstripe suit. It’s simple and subtle, and you might even be tempted to say that getting your old pair of Nike Air Forces customized would be a better decision. The HEYDUDE sneakers might not pique your interest until you switch the lights off and realize that they can glow in the dark.

When the lights are switched off, these collab sneakers glow with the word “Beetlegeuse” and prints of several insects. HEYDUDE says that these sneakers are “perfect for the formal dinner or the graveyard shift.” Wear them during your daily commute or on Halloween. Just don’t say Beetlejuice thrice—you might actually summon him.

You can get these Beetlejuice Beetlejuice sneakers for just $74.99 on the HEYDUDE website. They’ve been available since August 28, 2024. Make sure you get yours before they run out since certain sizes are selling out fast.

According to HEYDUDE’s description, their collab sneakers for Beetlejuice aren’t gender-specific. These shoes might look a little bigger since they’re patterned from their Wally shoes, which are produced for men. Check HEYDUDE’s size guide if you need to resize accordingly.

If you’re tempted to get these sneakers for your kids, they’re unfortunately currently unavailable in children’s sizes. It’s unknown if HEYDUDE will add children’s sizes, but they definitely should—because isn’t Beetlejuice 2 all about family?

